Labour demands travel bans for perpetrators of settler violence in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour demands travel bans for perpetrators of settler violence in West Bank

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Labour has demanded that ministers impose travel bans on Israelis responsible for settler violence in the West Bank while criticising the “intolerable” death toll in Gaza.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the Government to provide greater assistance to humanitarian organisations supporting Palestinians.

In a hardening of Labour’s tone, he argued in an article for the Observer that “too often, Israeli authorities have turned a blind eye to settler violence”.

He also criticised two hardline Israeli ministers for their “totally unacceptable” support for settlers while promoting “dangerous and extreme rhetoric about Palestinians”.

“Britain should join with key partners like the US in pressuring Israel to act on settler violence,” he wrote.

“The UK Government must impose these travel bans now, and provide greater assistance to humanitarian organisations that support Palestinians at risk of forcible transfer.

“It is imperative that these forcibly displaced Palestinians be supported in returning safely and freely to their homes.”

Repeating criticism from leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Lammy said that the “death and destruction” in Gaza over the last two months since the Hamas attack has been “intolerable”.

The shadow foreign secretary was writing after visiting a Bedouin community in the West Bank, arguing that since the October 7 attack 1,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the region.

“Illegal settlers do not just steal land and possessions. They snatch the hope of a two-state solution, the only prospect for a lasting peace across Israel and Palestine,” he said.

Mr Lammy singled out national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich for criticism.

He said they have secured millions in funding for settlers “while defunding the Palestinian Authority and promoting dangerous and extreme rhetoric about Palestinians”.

Labour has been deeply divided over the response to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, with some seeing the leadership as being too uncritical of the government in Tel Aviv.

Mr Lammy’s comments came after Britain chose to abstain on a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen of the 15-member security council voted in favour, but the action was blocked because of Washington’s veto on Friday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza as he urged the nations to demand Israel stops the war.

He argued that Gaza is at “a breaking point”, that there is a serious threat of starvation and that there is a risk of “mass displacement into Egypt”.