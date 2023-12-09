Tories cannot govern while ‘fighting like rats in a sack’, says Keir Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories cannot govern while ‘fighting like rats in a sack’, says Keir Starmer

By Press Association
Sir Keir will argue Labour is ready to rule (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer will argue that the Conservatives have shredded their ability to govern the nation as their warring factions are “fighting like rats in a sack”.

The Labour leader will use a speech on Tuesday to vow that his “fundamentally changed” party is ready to rule and that he “won’t let the Tories take the country down with them”.

He will claim that it is Labour that “shares Britain’s values” as Rishi Sunak faces a possible rebellion from Tories on his embattled Rwanda policy to curb small boat crossings.

Conservatives on the right are awaiting the verdict of a “star chamber” of lawyers before deciding whether to oppose the Prime Minister’s emergency legislation because it does not seek to override international law.

But more moderate Tories are weighing up whether they can support the Bill amid concerns about compelling courts to find Rwanda is a “safe” country to send asylum seekers.

In a speech on the same day as the scheduled vote, Sir Keir is expected to say: “While they’re all swanning around self-importantly, in their factions and their ‘star chambers’, fighting like rats in a sack, there’s a country out here that isn’t being governed.”

He will argue that the Tory psychodrama is not limited to Rwanda but is “a cultural stain running through the modern Conservative Party”.

“It is time to come together, to turn the page on this miserable chapter of decline, and walk towards a decade of national renewal,” he is set to say.

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir said his party is ready to govern (Maja Smiekjkowska/PA)

“I have dragged this Labour Party back to service, and I will do the same to British politics. I won’t let the Tories drag our country down with them. We cannot and will not let them kick the hope out of our future.”

The speech is being arranged to coincide with the four-year anniversary of the general election in which Boris Johnson’s Conservatives crushed Labour under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

But Sir Keir says his party is now “ready to serve” after a resurgence in which they are riding around 20 percentage points above the Tories in the polls.

Mr Sunak has argued that Sir Keir has no plan on migration as the Prime Minister comes under pressure over the £290 million policy that has been grounded by legal challenges.

But Sir Keir will say that Labour is “totally focused on credible solutions” to the nation’s challenges as he argues he will always spend “wisely”.

“You know that this is a party that has fundamentally changed. Not just a paint job, but a total overhaul. A different Labour Party, driven by your values. By British values.

“We’re totally focused on credible solutions to your challenges. Not empty gestures that signal our supposed political virtue.”

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden accused Sir Keir of “planning to try and block our plans to stop the boats” and of lacking “the principles needed to lead Britain”.

“As usual Keir Starmer is saying what he thinks people want to hear – yet again taking the easy way out, rather than putting forward his own credible plans,” the MP said.