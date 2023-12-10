Firefighters say ‘significant increase’ in funding needed to avoid strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Firefighters say ‘significant increase’ in funding needed to avoid strikes

By Press Association
The Fire Birgades Union is warning the Scottish Government it could take strike action in 2024 unless more money is found for the fire service. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Finance Secretary Shona Robison has been warned she is “in the last chance saloon” and that firefighters could take strike action in the New Year unless more cash is found for the service in the upcoming Scottish budget.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has insisted that the situation with funding for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is now “critical” and “cannot be ignored”.

John McKenzie, FBU Scottish secretary, has now urged Ms Robison to use the budget on December 19 to take urgent action to reverse what the union described as a “decade of cuts that have resulted in the loss of over 1,200 jobs, the withdrawal of frontline fire appliances and a huge backlog of repairs and maintenance to fire stations”.

Mr McKenzie said: “The situation is critical and cannot be ignored. The Finance Secretary is in the last chance saloon.

“Shona Robison must provide a significant increase in the budget for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service if we are to avoid strike action in 2024.

“Our members are not prepared to sit back and watch more jobs go and the service reduced to a shell through year-on-year cuts.”

At a rally in October, FBU members gathered outside Holyrood to urge the Government not to impose a flat cash allocation on the service in the forthcoming budget, and to make more funding available.

Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison will unveil spending allocations – including the amount being made available for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – in the draft budget on December 19 (Jane Barlow/PA)

There, FBU Scotland chairman Gus Sproul said the SFRS had cut more than 1,200 jobs since it was established in 2013, with the union predicting another 780 posts could be lost in the “near future” without improved financial support.

SFRS chief officer Ross Haggart has also spoken out to highlight the “ongoing financial challenges” the service faces, adding that “difficult decisions will have to be made without investment”.

Mr Haggart has previously told MSPs at Holyrood that the SFRS could have make to make savings of between £14 million and £26 million next year, which could see the withdrawal of 18 appliances.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Firefighters play a vital role in protecting our communities and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has continued to deliver the high standard of services required to keep Scotland safe.

“That is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to years of UK Government austerity and high inflation caused by the mini budget, we are providing SFRS with more than £368 million this year, an increase of £14.4 million on 2022-23.

“The Deputy First Minister said previously that the UK Government’s autumn statement delivered the ‘worst case scenario’ for Scotland’s finances.

“Ministers are assessing the full implications of that statement and the budget for 2024-25, including the resource and capital allocations for SFRS which will be announced on 19 December.”