Sex offender gender change rule should be fast-tracked – Conservatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sex offender gender change rule should be fast-tracked – Conservatives

By Press Association
Police Scotland said they do not hold information on sex offenders who change their gender (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Police Scotland said they do not hold information on sex offenders who change their gender (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government should fast-track legislation to ensure sex offenders have to notify police if they are changing their gender, Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay has said.

It comes after the party received a freedom of information response from Police Scotland saying they did not hold data on sex offenders who have changed gender and that there is no requirement to report this.

In November last year, a Government minister pledged to bring in a new requirement under the sex offenders notification scheme for offenders to alert police if they made an application for a gender recognition certificate.

The pledge was made as the Gender Recognition Reform Bill went through Holyrood, before it was blocked by the UK Government’s use of Section 35 of the Scotland Act.

On Friday, the Court of Session ruled the unprecedented use of Section 35 was lawful, rejecting a challenge from the Scottish Government.

SNP ministers have said the ruling highlights the flaws of devolution and they are considering the judgment carefully.

Mr Findlay said ministers should fast-track legislation to ensure police are made aware when sex offenders change their gender.

He said: “This alarming admission from Police Scotland exposes another broken SNP promise.

“During the passing of their gender self-ID law, Shona Robison said that the rules would be changed so the police would be entitled to know when registered sex offenders change their gender identity. This has not happened.

“Officers whose job is to keep people safe must be told when a sex offender changes their identity in any way.

“The existence of this loophole means that predatory criminals, most of whom are men, can exploit gender identity to go to ground, putting women and girls at increased risk.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The sex offender notification requirements in Scotland require convicted sex offenders to provide a range of personal information to the police, including their name, and to inform the police should any of those details subsequently change. Police Scotland have a number of existing powers, including taking fingerprints, to verify an individual’s identify.

“There are strong proactive protective management measures in place. Effective policing by justice partner agencies allows detection of breaches of notification requirements. Breaches can receive a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.”