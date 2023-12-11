New unit to clamp down on firms dodging Russian trade sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New unit to clamp down on firms dodging Russian trade sanctions

By Press Association
Nusrat Ghani, minister for industry, announced the new sanctions unit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Nusrat Ghani, minister for industry, announced the new sanctions unit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

A new Government unit is being set up to crack down on companies flouting Russian trade sanctions and funding its invasion of Ukraine.

The office of trade sanctions implementation will issue civil penalties for breaches and refer cases to HM Revenue and Customs for criminal enforcement, industry and economic security minister Nusrat Ghani announced.

The body will investigate possible sanctions evasion by firms by sending products through other countries where they do not apply.

Ms Ghani said: “Our package of sanctions, the most severe ever imposed on a major economy, is working – goods imports from Russia to the UK have already plummeted by 94%.

“But we are leaving no stone unturned in our commitment to stopping Putin’s war machine.

“That means clamping down on sanctions evaders and starving Russia of the technologies and revenues it needs to continue its illegal invasion.

“Today’s announcement will help us do that, and send a clear message to those breaking the rules that there is nowhere to hide.”

The UK is expected to impose fresh sanctions targeting items Ukraine has found on the battlefield, such as machine parts and chemicals, as well as products that raise revenue to fund Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

Sanctions minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Today’s announcement will further strengthen the UK’s sanctions system and allow us to maximise the impact that trade sanctions have on those who continue to flout the global rules.

“Without international sanctions, we estimate Russia would have over 400 billion dollars (£319 billion) more to fund the war, enough to fund the invasion for a further four years.

“We are hitting Russia where it hurts and starving Putin of the resources he needs to fund his illegal war on Ukraine.”