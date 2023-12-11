Begbies Traynor boosts staff levels as it warns of growing insolvencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Begbies Traynor boosts staff levels as it warns of growing insolvencies

By Press Association
More companies went insolvent in the year to the end of September, Begbies Traynor said (Adam Davy/PA)
A rise in the number of companies going bust in the UK proved good news for insolvency expert Begbies Traynor in recent months as it started hiring more staff to keep on top of what it thinks will be a growing trend.

The company warned that its insolvency division will continue to get more business in the months to follow – good news for the business, but bad news for thousands of small firms across the country.

Begbies said the number of businesses going insolvent in the UK increased by a little over 17% to 24,326 in the year to the end of September.

Most of these companies were small firms that went into liquidation, but the number of administrations, which tend to involve larger companies, also increased to close to pre-pandemic levels.

Wilko closure
Wilko was one of the firms to fail in recent months as administration numbers reached close to pre-pandemic levels (Joe Giddens/PA)

The increase meant that revenue at its insolvency division grew by 17% to £35 million. Group-wide revenue rose 13% to £66 million.

That helped the company grow revenue by 12.6% to £65.9 million in the six months to the end of October.

Begbies said it now anticipates “continued increase in insolvency activity” and has expanded its team to deal with the new business.

“We anticipate that activity levels in our largest service line of insolvency will continue to increase in tandem with the indicators of corporate financial stress in the UK, resulting from the current interest rate and inflation environment,” it said in an update to shareholders on Monday.

“This gives the board confidence that the insolvency team will continue to deliver growth through the second half of the current year and thereafter.”

The company said that, as a result of increased demand, it has invested more in its team. The number of full-time equivalent jobs rose 12% over the last year on its fee-earning insolvency team.

Overall the business now employs 1,051 people, an increase of 93 from a year ago.

“As a result of the continuing increase in demand we have continued to invest in growing our team … ensuring we retain the headroom to handle a further increase in activity levels,” Begbies said.