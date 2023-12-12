Tories accuse Scottish Government of education system ‘neglect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories accuse Scottish Government of education system ‘neglect’

By Press Association
Education will be debated in Holyrood on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Education will be debated in Holyrood on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives have claimed successive education secretaries have “neglected” the country’s education system, ahead of a Holyrood debate.

The party will use its debating time on Wednesday to raise the issue, a week after the education system slipped down international rankings.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released its Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) rankings last week, showing Scotland’s attainment in reading, maths and science had dropped.

The report – which surveyed 3,300 15-year-olds in 2022 and includes 81 other countries – also found that 35.8% of respondents said they have seen someone hurt at their school, compared with a 17% average among the other nations.

It also said 40% of pupils have seen their schools vandalised compared with the 19.8% OECD average.

And 35.7% of pupils surveyed said they have heard a student threaten another student while the OECD average is just 20.2%.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Scottish Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr said: “Scotland’s education system, which was once the envy of the world, is in freefall after 16 years of SNP mismanagement.

“The latest Pisa report highlighted that Scotland is going backwards when it comes to reading, maths and science – and lagging way behind performance levels in England.”

But the rankings, Mr Kerr claimed, are “just the latest evidence of the SNP’s shameful failure in education”.

Liam Kerr
Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr condemned the SNP’s ‘abysmal’ record on education (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“A whole generation of children have been failed by the SNP’s broken promise to eradicate the poverty-related attainment gap and their disastrous implementation of Curriculum for Excellence, while teaching staff have been subjected to unprecedented levels of physical and verbal abuse,” he added.

“For 16 years, successive education secretaries have neglected our education system, and students and staff have suffered the consequences. It’s simply unacceptable.

“That’s why the Scottish Conservatives will use our party business slot this week to turn the spotlight on the SNP’s abysmal record in education, and outline the measures we would take to restore standards.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As is well understood, Covid has impacted on attendance, behaviour and achievement, but we cannot and will not accept this as the new normal.

“Since Pisa was conducted, wider evidence from both the 2023 national qualification results show clear evidence of an ongoing recovery which we are determined to build on.

“Scotland’s performance in the Pisa assessments was above the OECD average in reading and similar to the OECD average in maths and science. This was also the case in the previous survey, in 2018.

“However we are not satisfied with these results and this Government’s focus is on improvement.

“The Cabinet Secretary has welcomed views from a range of stakeholders on issues associated with changing behaviour in Scotland’s schools.

“It’s clear that post-pandemic behavioural changes in classrooms are affecting schools across the UK and the Pisa assessment showed that pupils in Scotland were less likely to witness issues with behaviour in school than in other parts of the UK.

“The Cabinet Secretary has already committed to a joint national action plan, to set out a range of actions at national, local and school level, to support improved behaviour.”