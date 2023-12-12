£2.5bn financial package to restore Stormont a short-term sugar rush – Farry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2.5bn financial package to restore Stormont a short-term sugar rush – Farry

By Press Association
The Government has offered a financial package to encourage the return of the Stormont powersharing institutions (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Government offer of a £2.5 billion financial package to support the return of the Stormont executive is a “short-term sugar rush”, Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry has said.

Representatives from the five main Stormont parties will return to Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday for technical talks on the offer.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris outlined the details to party leaders on Monday as part of an attempt to stabilise the region’s finances and encourage a return of the powesharing institutions.

But the party leaders have said the package, which includes a lump sum to settle public sector pay claims, does not contain enough money.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris revealed the financial package in a meeting with Stormont leaders on Monday (James Manning/PA)

Sinn Fein has said Wednesday should be a cut-off point for talks with the Government, while the DUP has insisted there is some way to go both in talks on public finances and on discussions to reach a deal on post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Mr Farry said more work needs to be done on the proposed financial package.

“It is in the right space, talking about some of the right ideas in terms of things that need to happen but the quantums of money on the table are simply not sufficient,” he told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

“This is about the future of Northern Ireland and we need to make sure that Northern Ireland has sufficient resources to have sustainable public finances.

“As things stand this is not the case. The figures offered yesterday aren’t deeply embedded into our finances.

“We will get a short-term sugar rush in terms of resources, but we will be back in the same situation within 18 months to two years and that doesn’t really serve anyone’s interests.”

Steve Aiken from the UUP said his party had submitted a number of questions about the financial offer (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken said his party had submitted a list of questions about the offer.

He added: “There is a substantial amount of money up front when you initially look at it.

“We should, if we agree to it and we get the Assembly and executive back up and running, be able to cover public sector pay.

“But then we have to look at how we are going to manage finances going forward.

“There is a lot of the detail we need to tease out today.”

Social Democratic and Labour Party MLA Matthew O’Toole said parties which would form a Stormont executive had the opportunity to negotiate a better financial deal (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said: “It is clear that often when large numbers are announced there is devil in the detail and that is the case this time.

“But it is also clear that the parties which are going to form an executive now have the opportunity to collectively work to get a package that they believe they can deliver on.

“Then they should be held accountable for their ability to deliver on that.”

The proposed measures in the Government offer include funding for public sector pay rises this year, reform of the funding model for Northern Ireland, including the setting of a new fiscal floor and increasing the period by which Stormont has to pay back a budget overspend.

Devolved government has not been functioning in Northern Ireland for nearly two years because of the DUP’s ongoing boycott of the institutions in protest at post-Brexit trade agreements.

The DUP has been in negotiations with the Government to secure legislative assurances over Northern Ireland’s economic position in the UK.