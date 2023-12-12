Estimated 900 suspected drug deaths in first nine months of 2023 – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Estimated 900 suspected drug deaths in first nine months of 2023 – figures

By Press Association
The number of suspected drug deaths in the first nine months of the year increased by 13% (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The number of suspected drug deaths in the first nine months of the year increased by 13% (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

There were an estimated 900 suspected drug deaths between January and September 2023, according to official statistics.

The Scottish Government has produced a quarterly report from Police Scotland’s management information to provide an indication of current trends in suspected substance-related deaths.

The number of suspected drug deaths in the first nine months of the year increased by 13% – 103 people – compared with the same period of 2022.

Of these deaths, 645, or 72%, were males, up 16% from the 556 last year.

Figures also suggested that 66% were aged between 35 and 54.

There were 255 female suspected deaths – a rise of 6% compared with the 2022 estimate of 241.

There were 46 suspected deaths in the under-25 age group – 5% of all estimated lives lost and an increase of 7% from the previous year.

Police Scotland data also showed that Greater Glasgow had 231 suspected drug deaths – the highest of any division area, followed by 108 in Lanarkshire and 99 in Edinburgh City.

There were also 1,195 suspected drug deaths over the 12 months up to September 2023 – a 10% increase from the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that 300 of these deaths occurred during the quarter July to September 2023 – two fewer than between April and June, but 65 more than during the same period in 2022.

Tess White, deputy health spokeswoman for the Scottish Tories, said: “These catastrophic and heartbreaking figures indicate that the SNP are no closer to solving the drug death epidemic that has spiralled on their watch.

“The rise in fatalities on the same quarter a year earlier is deeply concerning – and every single death is a tragedy for the victim’s loved ones.

“SNP ministers – having shamefully taken their eye off the ball – remain unable to get a grip on this national emergency and seem to be pinning all their hopes on consumption rooms as the solution.

“Instead, they should be focused on improving access to treatment and rehab programmes for those with addiction problems.”

Drug and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said: “Drug deaths in Scotland are still too high and every life lost is a tragedy.

“Through our national mission on drugs, I’m focused on supporting those affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches to improve and save lives.

“As well as moves towards a safe drug consumption facility pilot in Glasgow, we’re taking a wide range of measures and national mission funds have now backed more than 300 grassroots projects.

“As the threat grows from the unexpected presence in the drug supply from highly potent synthetic opioids such as nitazenes which bring increased risk of overdose and death, we have also developed our surveillance abilities.

“Our rapid action drug alerts and response reports and other measures play a vital part in providing an early warning of emerging drug trends.

“We’re also committed to delivering drug checking facilities which would also enable use to respond faster to these trends.”