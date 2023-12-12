Work starts on UK’s most expensive road project under construction

Work has started on the UK’s most expensive road project under construction, transforming a key route connecting Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

National Highways’ £1 billion upgrade of the A428 involves building a new 10-mile dual carriageway between the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and the Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire to reduce congestion and boost safety.

Drivers using the existing road often suffer delays, especially in rush hour, and have a lack of alternative routes.

National Highways estimates the upgrade scheme will cut journey times by more than a third at peak times, saving drivers up to 10 minutes.

The number of vehicles using the road each day is expected to rise from around 25,300 to 32,900 by 2040 due to new housing and jobs.

Several junctions will also be improved, and access will be enhanced to the Cambridgeshire town of St Neots and its railway station.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “I’m delighted we have marked the start of works on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet project, a huge investment by the Government to grow the economy in the region and reduce congestion for drivers.

“This Government is backing drivers by investing in much-needed road projects like this, using savings from HS2 to resurface roads across the country and introducing a long-term Plan for Drivers to slam the brakes on anti-car measures.”

Much of the new dual carriageway will run through the South Cambridgeshire constituency of transport minister Anthony Browne, who marked the start of construction by breaking ground on the project on Tuesday.

He told the PA news agency: “I drive along these roads every day pretty much, and there’s a lot of congestion here.

“People around here are so supportive for getting this dualling.

“They’re very glad to see it finally happening.

“If you hit the wrong time of day slightly or something gets slightly blocked up, then you can be stuck for 20 minutes.”

Construction was due to begin in late 2022, but was delayed by sustainable transport campaign group Transport Action Network seeking permission to apply for a judicial review of Mr Harper’s decision to approve the scheme, over concerns about how climate change and nature were considered.

The Court of Appeal refused the application in May.

The Welsh Government scrapped all major road building projects over environmental concerns in February.

But Mr Browne, whose ministerial responsibilities include transport decarbonisation, said it is important for schemes to continue as long as they involve construction methods that are “as carbon neutral as possible”, such as using equipment powered by electricity rather than diesel.

He went on: “There’s a broader question about cars.

“Yes, we’re still going to carry on driving in this country.

“We are moving to net zero cars.”

At least 22% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK next year must have no tailpipe emissions – which generally means they are pure electric – under the Government’s zero-emission vehicles mandate.

The threshold will rise each year until it reaches 100% by 2035.

National Highways executive director for major projects Nicola Bell said the start of construction on the A428 project was “a momentous occasion”.

She went on: “As we break ground today, we embark on a journey that will transform transport in this region, easing congestion, improving connectivity and fostering economic growth.

“This project highlights National Highways’ commitment to delivering major projects that make lasting impacts for people, communities, and businesses.

“The start of construction represents a culmination of meticulous planning, collaborative efforts and a steadfast commitment to enhancing the nation’s infrastructure.

“We are proud to be part of a project that will lay the foundations for a more resilient and connected future.”

The scheme is expected to open to traffic in 2027.