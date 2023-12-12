Right-wing Tories say they cannot back emergency Rwanda bill during crunch vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Right-wing Tories say they cannot back emergency Rwanda bill during crunch vote

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been attempting to convince Tory MPs to back his Rwanda legislation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Right-wing Conservative MPs will not be backing Rishi Sunak’s emergency Rwanda legislation – with the “bulk” of them expected to abstain, according a spokesman.

Tories from the European Research Group (ERG) and four other factions met in a Parliamentary committee room to decide on whether to support the Prime Minister’s Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading.

After the meeting, Mark Francois, speaking on behalf of what has been dubbed the “five families”, said each separate group had decided they could not support the draft legislation.

Asked by reporters what that meant for Tuesday’s crunch vote, Mr Francois said: “We are not supporting the Bill. The bulk of us will abstain.”

European Research Group chair Mark Francois said the five right-wing factions of Tory MPs could not support the Rwanda Bill as drafted (Lucy North/PA)

The Prime Minister had been working to avert a rebellion during the legislation’s first Commons test, making efforts to woo potential rebels over breakfast in Downing Street on Tuesday.

But the right-wing factions said their members will not support the Bill and will instead push for changes to be made in the new year when it returns to the Commons.

Ahead of the Commons vote, hardliners on the Tory right were pushing for measures to block interference from foreign courts in UK plans to send asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel to Rwanda.

But Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested the legislation was already close to the limits of what would be possible.

ERG leader Mr Francois told reporters in Westminster: “We have decided collectively that we cannot support the Bill tonight because of its many omissions.

“Therefore, while its down to everyone individual colleague ultimately to decide what to do, collectively we will not be supporting it.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has been telling colleagues today he is prepared to entertain tightening the Bill.

“With that aim, at the committee stage, we will aim to table an amendment which would we hope, if accepted, would materially improve the Bill and remove some of its weaknesses.”

The statement came after the Tory “five families” – the ERG, New Conservatives, Common Sense Group, the Conservative Growth Group and Northern Research Group – met in Westminster’s Portcullis House to decide their next move.

The outcome of that meeting means Mr Sunak could face defeat on his flagship legislation.

If all non-Conservative MPs oppose the plan, a revolt by 29 Tories could be enough to defeat the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its second reading – something that has not happened to a piece of government legislation since 1986.