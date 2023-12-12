Scottish university will no longer offer single degrees in modern languages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish university will no longer offer single degrees in modern languages

By Press Association
The University Court made the decision based on a recommendation from senior vice principal Professor Karl Laydecker (Alamy)
Students at a Scottish university will no longer be offered single degrees in modern languages, meaning budding linguists will have to take a language as part of a joint-degree.

Students joining Aberdeen University in the next academic year will not be able to study French, German, Spanish or Gaelic alone, following a decision made by university court, the establishment’s government body.

The University and College Union warned the decision is “not enough” in saving the teaching of modern languages at the university.

The university court made the decision based on a recommendation from senior vice principal Professor Karl Laydecker.

The university says it will continue to offer joint honours degree programmes in Modern Languages.

The recommendation comes as part of a consultation at the university on the future of modern languages, including Gaelic.

Aberdeen University will now make offers to applicants looking to enter in September 2024, but will not offer single honours degrees in the modern languages.

The university previously said only five students joined the single honours modern languages course in September 2023.

The consultation period is also being extended by a month to allow more time for discussion on ideas put forward to increase student recruitment and make the delivery of provision more efficient in order to address a £1.5 million deficit for Modern Languages in 2023.

The university will also now consider how it can continue to support research in modern languages, including Gaelic.

Professor Leydecker, who chairs the steering group looking at language provision, said: “The university absolutely understands how much our community and the wider public care about modern languages, including Gaelic.

“We have been heartened by the many offers of support and advice on maintaining degree programmes and the ideas that colleagues have brought forward to address their sustainability.

“We will also make concerted efforts to increase the uptake of the opportunities we offer to all our students to learn languages.

“As a result, we’re extending the consultation period by a month to allow time for further detailed discussions on how to grow demand and address financial sustainability.”

He added: “We have always said that we will continue to teach languages at the university.

“Today’s decision means that we will continue to offer joint degree programmes in modern languages, including Gaelic.

“We have listened to the compelling arguments about the importance of language degrees, continuing to be available in the north east of Scotland.

“As a result, before the consultation period ends, we are homing in on the first option on the table in the consultation.

“Like others in the sector, our university has a very challenging period to weather but we are working to build firm foundations to ensure a bright long-term future ahead with language provision an important part of that.”

Jo Grady, general secretary for the University and College Union, said: “The employer has blinked. They are moving under the pressure that the campaign to save language teaching at Aberdeen has built. But it is not enough.

“There should be no cuts to provision and no cuts to jobs.

“It’s been inspiring to see everyone come together on this. We need to keep going.”