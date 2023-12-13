Government does not know if £250bn procurement spend gets value for money – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government does not know if £250bn procurement spend gets value for money – MPs

By Press Association
An influential committee of MPs has criticised the Government’s procurement processes (Yui Mok/PA)
An influential committee of MPs has criticised the Government’s procurement processes (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government is unable to say whether the hundreds of billions of pounds it spends on procurement provides value for money, MPs have said.

In a report published on Wednesday, the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the “poor quality” of published data on Government contracts, saying the lack of information inhibited efforts to ensure value for money.

Dame Meg Hillier, the chairwoman of the committee, said: “The Government’s purchase of goods and services is equivalent to the cost of building multiple HS2 rail lines every year.

“It is therefore clear that public procurement is deserving of the most thorough oversight to ensure value for taxpayers’ money.

“The Cabinet Office needs to act swiftly to dispel any continuing lack of transparency around publicly funded contracts, so that taxpayers are able to see clearly how their money is being spent and not find this hard to discover.

“Departments are also not doing enough to ensure robust competition for their contracts, leaving untold billions in savings every year on the table.”

In 2021-22, the Government spent £259 billion procuring goods and services, with around £100 billion of contracts awarded without a competition process.

The PAC report also accused the Government of failing to use its purchasing power to pursue policy goals such as creating jobs, improving skills or reaching net zero.

Dame Meg added: “Given the change-making impact that public procurement can have, the Government’s approach here is disappointing.

“Be it in tackling climate change, reducing waste, creating new businesses, jobs and skills, or improving supplier diversity, innovation and resilience, we found no evidence that Government is consistently using its purchasing power to shift the dial.

“We hope with the help of the recommendations in our report the Government works swiftly to successfully implement the Procurement Act to achieve far-reaching changes in the public procurement landscape.”

Although the PAC welcomed the opportunity for improvement presented by the new Procurement Act, which became law in October, the committee warned that the Government did not have “a clear plan for the investment required” to ensure the public sector has the necessary skills to improve its procurement efforts.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Value for money is always the number one priority, and our specialist teams have saved the taxpayer £2.9billion in the last year.

“Our new Procurement Act will also help us to improve data quality and analysis when assessing bids, while our commitment to transparency means all contracts are published online for public scrutiny.

“The report is also misleading as the figure cited doesn’t account for the fact many of these contracts are extensions of existing ones which already went through open competition, or open procurements which had one bidder.”