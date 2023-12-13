Farage returns to UK warning Tories that Sunak faces ‘catastrophic’ defeat

Rishi Sunak is heading for “catastrophic” defeat at the general election, Nigel Farage has predicted.

The former Brexit Party leader said it was “fascinating” that polling suggested he was more popular with Tory voters than the Prime Minister following his stint on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

As he arrived back in the UK following his time in the jungle, Mr Farage said his popularity with Conservative voters was “very flattering” and it would “take some time” for him to decide on his next move.

He told the PA news agency that the Prime Minister’s battle with his own side to win Tuesday’s Commons vote on the Rwanda plan showed the difficulties Mr Sunak was in.

Nigel Farage spoke to the PA news agency after arriving at Heathrow Airport following his time in the Australian jungle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This Government’s in desperate trouble, headed for catastrophic defeat,” he said.

“They’ve no idea what’s coming down the track towards them. And I think the last thing I heard before I went into the jungle was that (Lord) Cameron was back … if it’s got that bad, they must be in real trouble.

“And I see that he’s just about managed to squeak through a vote on Rwanda. But, I mean, it’s going to make no difference at all.

“They’re in dire, dire trouble. And all Labour have to do is, frankly, not tear each other apart, and play safe and the election is theirs, I think.”

Nigel Farage believes the Tories are facing ‘catastrophic’ defeat at the polls (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked whether he could join the Conservative Party, Mr Farage pointed to polling by JL Partners for The Sun newspapers which he said demonstrated his popularity.

A poll of 2,000 adults suggested that among Conservative 2019 voters Mr Farage had a net popularity rating of plus 18, while Mr Sunak’s rating was minus three.

Mr Farage said: “My approval rating has risen 20% in my time in the jungle, putting me 21% ahead of Rishi.

“It’s all very flattering, a little bit bewildering. It’s going to take some time for me to sort of really take it on board. But fascinating, right?”