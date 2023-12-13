Mark Harper: Government will not ‘throw more money at train drivers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Harper: Government will not ‘throw more money at train drivers’

By Press Association
The Government will not ‘throw more money at train drivers’, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Government will not “throw more money at train drivers”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.

There was more than a week of disruption across Britain’s railways earlier this month due to strikes and a ban on overtime by train drivers’ union Aslef.

The pay dispute has lasted more than a year.

Asked about the progress of negotiations, Mr Harper told LBC: “There is an offer on the table.

“It would take the average salary of a train driver from an average of £60,000 for a 35-hour, four-day week to just under £65,000 for that 35-hour, four-day week.

“It’s on the table. The table that everyone says I should get round, it’s there. We’re not going to throw more money at train drivers.

“Mick Whelan (Aslef general secretary) should take the offer that’s on the table, put it to his members and ask them if they want to accept it. He hasn’t done that.

“I want train drivers to get a pay rise and to stop disrupting the railways.”

In a message to Mr Harper recorded for LBC, Mr Whelan said: “We’ve experienced nothing but bad faith since you took over.

“But we are willing to meet you any time in the next two weeks if you’re willing to resolve this situation.

“We look forward to hearing from you.”