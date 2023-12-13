‘Robust mechanisms’ will fight AI deepfakes before election, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Robust mechanisms’ will fight AI deepfakes before election, minister says

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan, at Farmleigh House, Dublin for the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Niall Carson/PA)
The Government expects to have “robust mechanisms” in place to stop the spread of AI-powered disinformation before the next general election, the Technology Secretary has said.

Michelle Donelan said the Government was working with social media companies on tools to combat AI-generated content which could be used as part of disinformation campaigns.

Giving evidence to MPs on the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, Ms Donelan said the Government was “concerned” about the potential impact of AI being used to create deepfakes and other kinds of disinformation during an election campaign and was taking the issue “extremely seriously”.

The UK is due to hold its next general election no later than January 2025.

The Secretary of State said the rise of generative AI – which can be used to create written, audio and video content – had “made it easier” for people to create “more sophisticated” misleading content and “amplifies an existing risk” around online disinformation.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have all been the subject of manipulated images, video or audio in recent months that have been circulated online.

Fact-checking charity Full Fact has warned that AI-generated content is reducing the public’s trust in everything they see online, and has called on the Government to put more funding into media literacy to help people better spot fake content.

In response to the issue, Ms Donelan told MPs the UK was working with allies on its approach to the issue and was also “working very closely with leading tech companies” on potential solutions to combat it, including watermarking content that is AI-generated to identify it and stop it spreading further, as well as detection software capable of spotting content which has been AI-generated.

The Technology Secretary said the work was being lead by Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and the Defending Democracy Taskforce, but that her department had “a seat at the table” for discussions on the issue.

“What I can say is that we are working with social media companies to make sure that something would be in place relatively soon,” Ms Donelan told MPs.

“I’m fully aware of the timeframes that we’re working to in this country, and the potential risks here as well.

“Nobody has a silver bullet answer on this topic, but this is something that the Government is taking extremely seriously.

“We’ve got work streams that are working apace and we’re working with our international counterparts as well, and we do have the Electoral Commission as well.

“We are working to be able to deliver something with social media companies that will be effective in this space.

“Do I expect that by the next general election we will have robust mechanisms in place that will be able to tackle these topics? Absolutely, yes.”

In its annual review, published last month, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said that artificial intelligence posed a threat to elections, warning that the large language models (LLMs) used in generative AI software would almost certainly be used to generate fake content as part of disinformation campaigns to disrupt the democratic process.