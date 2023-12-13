Sir Keir Starmer mocks Tory infighting during Christmas-themed PMQs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Keir Starmer mocks Tory infighting during Christmas-themed PMQs clash

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer mocked Conservative infighting by suggesting Rishi Sunak is a “donkey”, adding: “The search for three wise men may take a little longer.”

The Labour leader’s nativity jibe during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons came after he challenged Tory MPs to identify themselves for taking potshots at the Prime Minister ahead of the vote on the Government’s Rwanda asylum legislation.

Sir Keir went on to accuse Mr Sunak of being “utterly tone deaf” in his response to concerns over the plight of homeless children this Christmas.

Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Sunak said Sir Keir had used some of his questions to talk about “political tittle-tattle”, saying: “What a joke.”

He also accused the Labour leader of “shameless opportunism” after the Opposition previously helped defeat an attempt by ministers to scrap EU-era rules on “nutrient neutrality” that force developers to mitigate the impact new homes have on river health.

Speaking at PMQs Sir Keir said: “Christmas is a time of peace on earth and goodwill to all – has anyone told the Tory Party?”

Mr Sunak, in a nod to Tory factions, joked in reply: “Christmas is also a time for families, and under the Conservatives we do have a record number of them.”

The Prime Minister defended his record over the last 12 months, but Sir Keir instead highlighted anonymous briefings by Conservative MPs.

He said: “He can spin it all he likes but the whole country can see that yet again the Tory party is in meltdown and everyone else is paying the price.

“Now he’s kicked the can down the road but in the last week his MPs have said of him: he’s not capable enough, he’s inexperienced, he’s arrogant, a really bad politician.”

Sir Keir said: “Well, they are shouting,” as he referred to the Tory benches, adding: “But this is what they said. Come on, come on. Who was it who said he’s a really bad politician? Hands up.

“What about inexperienced? Who was that? Or, and now there has got to be some hand for this, ‘he’s got to go’? Shy. Apparently he’s holding a Christmas party next week … how’s the invite list looking?”

Mr Sunak said: “He should hear what they have to say about him.”

Amid a noisy atmosphere in the chamber, Sir Keir said: “They’ve obviously found the donkey for their nativity. The search for three wise men may take a little longer.

“But while they fight amongst themselves there’s a country out here that isn’t being governed.”

Mr Sunak replied: “He talks about governing and he spent the first two questions talking about political tittle-tattle, what a joke.”

He added: “The most important thing is education, because that’s how we spread opportunity in our country and what did we learn? Where are the schools performing best in the United Kingdom? In England thanks to the reforms of this Conservative Government, rising up the league tables, giving our kids the start that they need.”

Sir Keir switched focus on to homeless children this Christmas and the Government’s housing policies, saying: “Rather than indulge in his backbenchers swanning around in their factions and their star chambers pretending to be members of the Mafia, when is he going to get a grip and focus on the country?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Rough sleeping in this country is down by 35% thanks to the efforts of this Government, hundreds of thousands fewer children in poverty today thanks to this Government.

“And when it comes to home building again … we just had the data this last week, within the last year an almost record number of new homes delivered, more than in any year of the last Labour government.”

Sir Keir countered: “140,000 children homeless this Christmas and he’s utterly tone deaf. The rise in homelessness shows how these Tory crises merge and grow and damage the country.”

Sir Keir spoke about an 11-year-old who his homeless this Christmas, saying: “He wrote a letter to Santa saying ‘Please can I have a forever home, I don’t want any new toys I just want all my old toys out of storage, I just want us to be happy again’.

“If there is anything that could shame this Government into putting the country first then it’s surely this little boy.”

Mr Sunak replied: “If he really cared about building homes …”

As he was heckled, the Prime Minister added: “No, no, no, if he really cared about building homes, when there was an opportunity in this House to back our plans to reform defective EU laws, to unlock 100,000 new homes, what did he do?

“He went in front of the cameras and said one thing and came in here and blocked it – typical shameless opportunism.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves could be seen shouting at the Conservative front bench in response, with Sir Keir asking Mr Sunak: “Is that really his Christmas message to Liam?

“Cocooned in his party management breakfast he just can’t see the country in front of him of what they’ve done.”

Sir Keir thanked families and key workers, adding: “I wish everyone – including the members opposite – a very happy and peaceful new year. Will the Prime Minister join me?”

Mr Sunak said he had paid tribute to emergency workers at the beginning of the session before defending the Government’s record on helping families and criticising Labour’s plans.