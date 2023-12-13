National care service delayed to 2029 in bid to make £1.2bn savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National care service delayed to 2029 in bid to make £1.2bn savings

By Press Association
The full rollout of the national care service has been pushed back (PA)
The rollout of Scotland’s national care service (NCS) has been pushed back by three years as ministers outlined significant amendments aimed at saving taxpayers £1.2 billion.

The NCS was expected to cost between £644 million and £1.26 billion.

However, in an updated financial memorandum to Holyrood’s Finance Committee, social care minister Maree Todd outlined revised costs, showing the total could rise to between £880 million and £2.2 billion.

The costs of the NCS have also been “rephased” across a 10-year period, taking funding into the next parliamentary session, to 2031-32.

But costs could drop to between £631 million and £916 million in the first 10 years if MSPs agree “significant” changes to the Bill at stage 2, including the removal of “power grab” plans that saw the responsibility of social care essentially removed from local government.

The cost of the original plans, which would have seen 75,000 social care staff transferred to central government, is estimated to save £96-£270 million.

First Minister’s Questions
Social care minister Maree Todd wrote to the committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ministers also proposed to abandon plans to establish 31 regional care boards, instead committing to exploring the reformation of “current local structures”.

The third “substantial” change proposed to develop a national board to manage the shared accountability process.

In her letter to the Holyrood committee, Ms Todd said ministers previously committed to delivering the social care overhaul by the end of the parliamentary term in 2026.

However, she said financial constraints, as well as prolonged parliamentary scrutiny, would see the full launch date pushed back.

“The most significant change is driven by the movement as to when NCS local care boards will go live,” she said.

“The go live date has been moved to 2028-29 from the original estimate of 2025-26.”

The changes come after the original plans evoked concern from local government body Cosla and trade unions, with ministers delaying a stage 1 vote earlier this year to allow for “compromise”.

It was dealt a further blow after the Finance Committee raised concerns in April due to a “lack of information” on the financial implications of the Bill.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.