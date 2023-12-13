Justice system ‘at risk of being adulterated’ with reforms, MSPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justice system ‘at risk of being adulterated’ with reforms, MSPs warned

By Press Association
MSPs were told the criminal justice system in Scotland is ‘at risk of being adulterated’ (PA)
Scrapping Scotland’s not proven verdict, together with other changes to the legal system, could put “at some substantial risk” the right that someone is innocent until they are proven guilty, ministers have been warned.

Stuart Murray, president of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association, also told MSPs that the not proven verdict in the current court system acts as a “safety valve” for jurors.

The Scottish Government has put forward legislation that would ditch the third verdict in court rooms, leaving just guilty and not guilty verdicts open to juries.

The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill also proposes a pilot for trials without juries in cases of rape or attempted rape.

Mr Murray told Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, which is scrutinising the proposals, that scrapping not proven is “being considered at a time when other considerations are being looked at which could completely alter the landscape of the criminal justice system in Scotland”.

He added: “This seems to come at a time when along with those other proposals, it puts, I think, the criminal justice system in Scotland at risk of being adulterated and access to justice and the rights of the accused, innocent until proven guilty, at some substantial risk.”

His comments came as other witnesses told the committee that scrapping not proven without replacing it with other legal “safeguards” could lead to a rise in wrongful convictions.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, last week told MSPs the current system means “guilty men are regularly walking free”.

Stuart Munro, of the Law Society of Scotland, told the committee on Wednesday the present arrangements form a “broadly safe system”.

But he went on to caution MSPs that “disturbing that balance will have ramifications” with regards to removing the not proven verdict.

Mr Munro said: “It is very hard to give any kind of specific prediction how many wrongful convictions that might result in, but that has got to be the logical implication of it.

“If you take away something that is regarded as a safeguard, and don’t address some of these other areas of concern, then yes, there would have to be a risk of an increase in wrongful convictions.”

At present 15 people are required for a jury in Scotland, and only a simple majority is needed to convict an accused.

MSPs were told that in many other countries where juries have 12 people on them, jurors are required to reach a unanimous verdict, although in some cases a verdict can be returned without this.

In the Bill, Scottish ministers propose changing juror numbers from 15 to 12.

A minimum of eight people would then be required to find a person guilty before they can be convicted.

But Ronnie Renucci KC, vice dean of the Faculty of Advocates, insisted: “That majority has to be 10, at least 10.”

His comments came as he criticised the research the Scottish Government produced in favour of its changes, which was based on mock trials where jurors were shown a video of a case, and then asked to come to a verdict on the accused.

Mr Renucci said: “We should not be changing our whole legal system based on research with mock jurors, which really didn’t in any way mirror what happens within the courts.

“The mock trial lasted an hour. I have conducted between 250 and 300 rape trials in my career. I have never had a rape trial that has lasted only a day.

“I think we should really hesitate before making major decisions based on that type of information.”

He stressed the Faculty of Advocates, which represents senior lawyers in Scotland, has “no difficulty with removing not proven if another safeguard is put in its place”.

He added: “If we are changing and we are going to a smaller jury size, with a different size of majority, then clearly there is no place for not proven in that system.

“It has its place in our system at present. But if we move away from the system we have at present, we would obviously move away from not proven as well.”