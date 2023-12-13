Bibby Stockholm asylum barge costing taxpayers £22m, says Home Office chief

More than £22 million of taxpayers’ money is being spent on the Bibby Stockholm asylum accommodation barge, the Home Office’s top official has said.

The vessel being used to house asylum seekers is moored in Portland Port, Dorset.

In a letter to MPs, Home Office permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft said the “vessel accommodation services” portion of the contract with CTM, which relates to the barge, was £22,450,772.

He said the assessment of whether the vessel offered value for money was “currently being updated”.

The figure emerged days after an asylum seeker was found dead on the vessel.

Home Office permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft set out the figures in a letter to MPs (House of Commons/PA)

South Dorset MP Richard Drax described the news as a “tragedy born of an impossible situation” and said he had been told by the Home Office that the man was thought to have taken his own life.

The cost of the accommodation was set out in a letter to the Home Affairs Committee’s chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson.

Immigration delivery minister Tom Pursglove said the cost was “undoubtedly” cheaper than housing asylum seekers in hotels.

Dame Diana said she was “just flabbergasted that a value-for-money assessment was not carried out at the time that the contract was let”.

Mr Pursglove told her it was being “updated” and added: “This is undoubtedly a more cost-effective way of providing accommodation.”

The £22,450,772 figure was contained in a variation to the contract with CTM – worth almost £1.6 billion over two years – to provide hotels and travel for asylum seekers.

As well as the payment to CTM for providing accommodation services on Bibby Stockholm, the Government is also paying Dorset Council £3,500 per occupied bed on the vessel, which can hold up to 504 migrants.

The council has also received almost £380,000 in a one-off grant to help support local charity and voluntary organisations provide services on board.

Sir Matthew’s letter to the committee also showed that, since 2020, just 1,182 people who arrived on small boats across the Channel had been returned to their home country out of a total of more than 111,800 who have arrived in that time period.

Ministers said they wanted to see more small boat arrivals returned to their country of origin (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The majority of those were Albanian – a country with which the UK has a returns agreement – and there were only 420 who were sent back to other countries.

Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson asked: “Is that an acceptable figure?”

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson told him: “I want to see those figures as high as possible… as far as I’m concerned the numbers need to be significantly higher than they are.”

The ministers were involved in a tetchy clash with SNP MP Alison Thewliss over children who had gone missing while their asylum claims were processed.

Earlier this year it emerged 154 children were missing, that figure had now come down to 132.

Mr Pursglove said there were no unaccompanied asylum seeking children in hotels now but 132 were “still missing” and “we are working intensively” with local authorities and police on the issue.

Ms Thewliss told him: “You’re not doing a very good job of it if 132 out of 154 are still missing… you don’t care do you?”

Mr Pursglove said that was a “pretty outrageous suggestion”.

The committee heard that of those missing, 103 were now adults and 29 were still under 18.