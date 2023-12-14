Scottish Government will take ‘progressive’ approach on strikes – Neil Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government will take ‘progressive’ approach on strikes – Neil Gray

By Press Association
Neil Gray (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Neil Gray (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government says it will take a “progressive approach” to industrial relations, ahead of a Holyrood debate on the UK Government’s law on strikes.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray will set out SNP ministers’ opposition to the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act.

The first regulations of the new law, which the UK Government says will reduce the impact of strikes, came into effect earlier this month.

Mr Gray said the law encroached on devolved areas and his government would take a different approach in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of a Scottish Parliament debate on Thursday, Mr Gray said: “It is the Scottish Government’s long-standing position that a progressive approach to industrial relations along with stronger – not weaker – protections for workers is at the heart of a fairer society and prosperous economy.

“The UK Government’s Minimum Service Levels Act is unwanted, ineffective and fails to respect devolution.

“We will continue to promote a Scottish approach which recognises that while disputes will occur, they are best resolved in an atmosphere of goodwill.

“We have no intention of asking employers to issue work notices.”

He continued: “Our motion sends a strong signal that in Scotland we do things differently.

“We are intent on building a prosperous, fair economy based on dialogue, not dispute, and collaboration, not confrontation.”