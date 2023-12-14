Faster action needed to improve nursing workforce retention – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Faster action needed to improve nursing workforce retention – union

By Press Association
The union found nursing vacancies remain high (Peter Byrne/PA)
Faster action is needed to improve the retention of nurses in Scotland, a union has warned.

The Royal College of Nursing Scotland said workforce challenges remain acute in the NHS.

In May this year, it called for a retention strategy as the numbers quitting the profession reached a decade high.

It has now published an update on progress, which it says is “much slower than needed”.

Workforce challenges in the NHS in Scotland remain acute, the RCN said (PA)

The union’s research found vacancies in hospitals and care homes are stubbornly high, while the number of places to study nursing at Scottish universities have not been filled this year or last year.

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said: “We believe our recommendations are key to helping tackle the nursing workforce crisis.

“But, as we say in our review of progress, the challenges remain stark. The NHS vacancy rate continues to run at an unsustainable level and social care is still facing major recruitment challenges.

“Two years of not hitting the target for new nursing students is a significant concern because of the impact on registered nurse numbers in the future.

“We won’t give up our efforts to press for meaningful improvements. Last month, the agenda for change review process reported on its recommendations for reform for the NHS-wide pay scheme.”

Michael Mathesp
Minister for Health and Social Care Michael Matheson. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “As the Deputy First Minster noted in her response to the UK Government’s autumn statement, it delivered a worst-case scenario for Scotland’s finances.

“The financial pressures across health and social care are, by far, the most challenging since devolution.

“NHS Scotland staffing is at record levels, bolstered by our investment since autumn 2021 of some £18 million to recruit 1,250 nurses, midwives and allied health professionals from overseas by the end of this financial year.

“The Scottish Government is working closely with the Royal College of Nursing as part of the Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce which seeks to develop alternative career pathways into these critical professions – recognising a growing interest in flexible learning models which allow students to earn and study at the same time.

“Following recent discussions with the RCN, we will consider the package of financial support offered to student nurses, which is already the best in the UK.”