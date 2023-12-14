Councils in last-ditch plea to PM over ‘knife-edge’ finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils in last-ditch plea to PM over ‘knife-edge’ finances

By Press Association
Councils have appealed directly to Rishi Sunak in a bid to secure more funding (Justin Tallis/PA)
Councils have warned the Prime Minister of a surge in effective bankruptcies unless he makes a last-minute intervention to boost next year’s financial settlement for local government.

A letter from council leaders to Rishi Sunak, exclusively shared with the PA news agency, highlights an imminent threat to financial sustainability and support for the most vulnerable adults and children.

Analysis of the proposed financial settlement by the Special Interest Group of Metropolitan Authorities (Sigoma), which represents 47 councils in some of England’s most deprived areas, identified a series of flaws in the Government’s proposals.

Sigoma said the overall allocation of £64 billion from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will add about £4 billion to budgets in 2024/25.

Resolution Foundation conference – London
The local government finance settlement was confirmed in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

This annual rise of 6% “is not nearly enough to fix the financial situation councils find themselves in”, it added.

The Government expects half of the total increase in spending power to come from residents through council tax rises, but Sigoma warned this “regressive” approach is unrelated to local needs and will likely leave councils unable to balance their books.

“This additional funding will fall short of what is needed as budgetary pressures have grown beyond council tax bases and will mean councils are still forced into making savings and at risk of issuing a section 114 notice,” it added.

Sigoma identified a funding gap of at least £1.5 billion in adult social care next year if support is maintained at current levels, meaning the overall extra £1 billion allocated for these services “will do little in the face of rising demand”.

Annual pay rises are not covered by Government funding, with the cost of about £1 billion putting “significant pressure on service provision”, while the increase in the national living wage will also come at a “significant cost”, Sigoma said.

Nottingham city centre incident
Nottingham City Council has proposed cutting more than 500 jobs as it faces a £50 million budget gap in the next financial year (Jacob King/PA)

The analysis identified a funding shortfall of at least £1.6 billion in children’s services, the biggest single pressure facing Sigoma members, with no new money allocated and restrictions applied to the social care grant limiting spending decisions in this area.

Sigoma also called for an end to single-year settlements that limit vital strategic planning.

The letter said it is crucial that funding elements increased in line with inflation must be based on the consumer price index figure for September of 6.7%.

It also said the Government must instigate “full equalisation” for council tax to ensure local authorities in poorer areas which raise less revenue are not disadvantaged and “a postcode lottery doesn’t develop for care services”.

The letter, signed by Sigoma chair and Labour leader of Barnsley Council Stephen Houghton, added: “Whilst we appreciate the difficult national financial position, council finances are on a knife edge.

“We hope there is still the opportunity for the Government to provide local authorities with more assistance, even at this late stage.

“The local government finance settlement is a last resort and must be used to stabilise council finances.

“Without this support, as we head into next year, the current proposals by the Government will see a surge of S114 notices.”

A total of seven councils have issued at least one section 114 notice since 2020, three of which were issued this year.

Nottingham City Council, which issued its second declaration of effective bankruptcy last month, is a Sigoma member.

The council has proposed cutting more than 500 jobs as it faces a £50 million budget gap in the next financial year.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We estimate that the upcoming Local Government Finance Settlement will make available approximately £64 billion to the sector, and expect that councils will see, on average, an above-inflation increase in the funding available to them next year.

“Councils are ultimately responsible for the management of their own finances, but we stand ready to talk to any council that is concerned about its financial position.”