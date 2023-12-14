Former Siemens UK boss to lead Labour review into major rail project delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Former Siemens UK boss to lead Labour review into major rail project delivery

By Press Association
Juergen Maier said he welcomed the party’s focus on learning lessons from the last decade (Jacob King/PA)
Juergen Maier said he welcomed the party’s focus on learning lessons from the last decade (Jacob King/PA)

Former Siemens UK boss Juergen Maier has been appointed by Labour to lead a review into how the delivery of major rail projects can be improved.

The panel of transport experts will recommend to the party how infrastructure schemes can be completed “better, faster and more cost effectively”, Labour said.

This could include how to change the planning system, boost supply chains and attract more private investment.

Juergen Maier
Juergen Maier was chief executive of Siemens UK from July 2014 to December 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour said the review was necessary because many projects had suffered severe difficulties and delays, such as HS2 and the electrification of the Midland Mainline.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Britain had “immense potential” but had been held back by “13 years of failure” under the Conservatives.

She said: “A lost decade of Conservative delay, mismanagement and broken rail promises has seen public money wasted, growth and investment held back, and damaged confidence in Britain’s transport infrastructure.

“Britain deserves much better than this.

“Labour are serious about learning the lessons from the staggering failure of the last decade and will draw from the brightest and best from around the world to learn lessons and share expertise on delivering transport infrastructure fit for the century ahead.

“We do not accept the managed decline of our railways and our vital infrastructure.

“The country that gave the world the railways should still be leading the world. Under Labour, we will make sure it does.”

Mr Maier said: “There is no doubt that poor-quality rail infrastructure is holding Britain back, hampering productivity and deterring business investment.

Louise Haigh
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said Britain had ‘immense potential’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“To turbocharge growth, quality infrastructure is not a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have in this fast-moving new industrial age.

“That’s why I welcome Labour’s focus on learning lessons from the last decade, and I am delighted to lead this review.

“The more all political parties focus on the practical solutions needed, the better for the country.”

Other people on the panel will be Bob Morris, who has experience in urban transport; Allan Cook, former chair of HS2 Ltd; Nicola Smith, head of economics at the Trades Union Congress; Emma Porter, managing director of machinery company Story Plant Limited; Henri Murison, chief executive of lobby group Northern Powerhouse Partnership; and Laurent Troger, former chief executive of Bombardier Transportation.