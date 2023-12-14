‘Not long to wait’ for transgender guidance for schools, Hinds says By Press Association December 14 2023, 7.54am Share ‘Not long to wait’ for transgender guidance for schools, Hinds says Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6291889/not-long-to-wait-for-transgender-guidance-for-schools-hinds-says/ Copy Link Schools minister Damian Hinds said it is ‘a sensitive subject’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Schools will not have “long now to wait” for draft guidance on transgender issues but a minister refused to say whether it would be out before the Christmas break. The long-awaited guidance for schools in England had previously been planned for the summer but schools minister Damian Hinds said it was important to take time on the issue. “It is a complicated subject. It’s a delicate subject, a sensitive subject,” he said. “It’s really, really important to get it right.” He told Times Radio: “What we’re going to be doing, just to manage expectations, this is consulting on a draft of the guidance because a lot of people will want to comment on that and feed into it.” Pressed on whether the draft guidance would be produced before schools break up for Christmas he said: “You are not going to have long now to wait.” Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said recently that the document would ‘hopefully’ be out before Christmas (Jonathan Brady/PA) Last week Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the document would “hopefully” be out before Christmas. But there would then be a long consultation on the “gender-questioning” guidance to ensure all views are heard.