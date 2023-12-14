Unions hail updated plans to ban MPs arrested for sex offences from Parliament

Parliamentary authorities have released updated proposals for the exclusion of MPs who are arrested for a violent or sexual offence.

Union representing workers in Parliament hailed as a “significant victory” the plans for a formal process to exclude these MPs, who are currently only prevented from attending the Westminster estate by voluntary arrangements with their own party whips.

It comes amid mounting concerns over MPs accused of serious offences attending Parliament.

The fresh proposals for a risk-based exclusion policy published by the House of Commons Commission on Thursday define the threshold at which MPs face being banned from the precinct more explicitly as the point of arrest.

The commission, made up of senior MPs, states that a risk assessment will be triggered when police alert Commons authorities to serious allegations that a parliamentarian has committed a violent or sexual offence – in practice, the moment of arrest.

This is a lower threshold than the original proposal to start a risk assessment only once an MP is charged with a crime.

🚨 The House of Commons Commission has announced new plans to exclude from the parliamentary estate MPs who are under investigation for violent or sexual offences. pic.twitter.com/2aRtn19AJV — Prospect Union (@ProspectUnion) December 14, 2023

Another change is that a proposal for a staff panel, made up of senior officials, to make the initial assessment has been removed.

Instead, a panel, expected to include senior MPs, will carry out a risk assessment based on the information from police alongside any existing voluntary arrangements for the MP to stay away from Westminster.

The panel could then decide that the MP should be barred if they are deemed to pose a threat to the parliamentary community.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, which represents parliamentary staff, urged ministers to bring forward a vote on the issue as soon as the Commons returns next year.

He said: “These proposals are a welcome step towards making Parliament a safe place to work and they are the result of a long campaign by union members working at the heart of our democracy.

“There must be no more delays and a vote must be held as soon as Parliament returns in January.

“We now need to see political parties commit to notify the relevant parliamentary authorities when they commence their own investigations into alleged sexual and violent misconduct by MPs, so that appropriate steps can be taken to protect staff and visitors on the parliamentary estate.”

Updated proposals on a risk-based exclusion policy in Parliament from the House of Commons Commission are a "significant victory" for the FDA and should now be implemented without delay, says National Officer for the House of Commons @jawadrazafda 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RgKxYQJ24V — FDA union (@FDA_union) December 14, 2023

FDA union national officer Jawad Raza said: “Today’s announcement on risk-based exclusion represents a significant victory for the FDA and our fellow trade unions.

“We have long campaigned to ensure that Parliament, like any other workplace, is a safe place to work for our members.

“For too long, Parliament’s reputation has been tarnished, and the confidence and trust of House staff undermined, by the stream of allegations of sexual misconduct. Not having a mechanism to prevent those who have been arrested for serious sexual offences from attending the parliamentary estate is unacceptable and out of line with every other workplace.”

He said the proposals “should now be implemented without delay”.

Downing Street said it is up to Parliament to decide when the issue is voted on.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters: “We will obviously facilitate any time necessary for those discussions. We do, as we’ve said before, believe that there is more work to do and we will play our part. But first and foremost it is a decision for parliamentarians rather than Government.”