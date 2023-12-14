Sunak to travel to Rome for Italian PM’s right-wing political gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to travel to Rome for Italian PM’s right-wing political gathering

By Press Association
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have developed a strong relationship over the last year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak will visit Rome this weekend to attend a right-wing political gathering organised by Giorgia Meloni’s party.

The Prime Minister will meet his Italian counterpart for a discussion on illegal migration as part of the trip on Saturday, where he will be among the high-profile guests scheduled to appear at the Brothers of Italy-backed gathering

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also expected to attend the annual Atreju event, which has been frequented by former Trump ally Steve Bannon and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the past.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Sunak would meet Ms Meloni, with whom Mr Sunak has developed a strong relationship amid mutual efforts to crack down on illegal migration.

Number 10 said that the two leaders have expressed “shared perspectives” on migration, as aides said Mr Sunak and Ms Meloni had a close working relationship having become leaders of their countries within days of each other in October last year.

“They obviously get on, I think they came in at a similar time,” the prime minister’s press secretary said.

“But I think, most of all, they have a like mind on wanting to act on illegal immigration so have formed an effective working relationship on that, and with other countries as well.”