‘Nonsense bureaucracy’ delays support for Brianna Ghey’s classmates, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Nonsense bureaucracy’ delays support for Brianna Ghey’s classmates, MPs told

By Press Association
Penny Mordaunt pledged to examine concerns over delays in providing support to the classmates of Brianna Ghey (Warrington North)
Penny Mordaunt pledged to examine concerns over delays in providing support to the classmates of Brianna Ghey (Warrington North)

Mental health support funding to help bereaved classmates of Brianna Ghey appears to have been delayed by “nonsense bureaucracy”, according to a Cabinet minister.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt pledged to examine the concerns after Labour’s Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North) said there has been “no progress since October”.

MPs heard Downing Street, the Treasury and the Department for Education (DfE) agreed a package of funding would be provided to Birchwood High School but a decision has yet to be taken on whose budget will cover it.

Transgender teenager Brianna, 16, was found with fatal stab wounds in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, on February 11.

The trial of two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, is taking place at Manchester Crown Court. Both deny murder.

Speaking during business questions, Ms Nichols told the House of Commons: “Back in February the Prime Minister made a personal commitment to me on the floor of this House that support would be made available for the bereaved classmates of Brianna Ghey.

“It was agreed in June between No 10, the Treasury, the Department for Education and Birchwood High School that this would take the form of a package of funding for the school to cover the cost of mental health professionals working with students and staff.

“It’s now December, the trial in the national media spotlight is causing enormous welfare pressures in the school community and this funding has still not been received because DfE says despite the funding being approved they cannot work out whose budget it should be taken from and there’s been no progress since October, despite the best efforts of the school and myself to raise this with the relevant officials.

“Will the Leader of the House please intervene and ensure the Prime Minister’s promise is upheld?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I will most certainly do that and I think the Secretary of State for Education (Gillian Keegan) would want to cut through what sounds like nonsense bureaucracy and make sure people get what they need.

“I will do it immediately after this questions (session).”

In February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ms Nichols “she will have what she needs from the Government”.