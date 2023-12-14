Almost 10,000 children in temporary housing for Christmas, Labour warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 10,000 children in temporary housing for Christmas, Labour warns

By Press Association
According to Shelter Scotland, almost 10,000 children in Scotland will not have a permanent home at Christmas (Alamy/PA)

Scottish ministers must “take responsibility” for the housing crisis, Scottish Labour warned after figures revealed 9,500 children face Christmas in temporary accommodation.

At First Minister’s Question (FMQs) on Thursday, Labour leader Anas Sarwar warned 15,000 families are currently housed temporarily in hostels, B&Bs and hotels.

With families waiting an average of 347 days for a permanent home, according to Shelter Scotland, he demanded the Scottish Government relaunches its mortgage to shared equity support scheme, which has not had a single successful applicant since 2015/16.

The scheme sees the Scottish Government take a temporary equity in shares in homes to help owners reduce payments.

Speaking at FMQs, which was taken by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, Mr Sarwar said: “Every family that loses their home risks joining the almost 30,000 families who are currently homeless in Scotland.

“Over 15,000 families across the country are staying in temporary accommodation right now – many of them are in hostels, B&Bs and hotel rooms.

First Minister’s Questions
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hit out over homelessness figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Shockingly, that means 9,500 children will wake up on Christmas morning without a home to call their own.”

He asked Ms Robison if she is “ashamed” of the figures.

She responded: “Many families are facing real pressure, not just at Christmas but throughout the year, as the Tory-caused cost-of-living crisis continues to bite and effect their household finances.”

She said the Scottish Government would “continue to look at what more it can do” in reinstating the mortgage support scheme.

The Deputy First Minister also said around £3 billion had been used to support families, including mitigating UK Government policies such as the bedroom tax.

“These are pressures that come on the Scottish budget for things that we have to mitigate – and I’m going to be honest, we cannot mitigate everything because we don’t have the resources to do so,” she said.

Measures to support families facing homelessness, she said, include discretionary housing payments for renters in receipt of certain benefits.

Shona Robison visit to Lanark
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said the Government will continue to ‘invest in tackling homelessness’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Mr Sarwar warned: “We have a housing emergency in Scotland – something that this SNP Government fails to recognise.”

He said a child is made homeless approximately every 45 seconds.

“We desperately need more homes, but this SNP Government cut the housing budget by more than a quarter and new housing starts are down 24%,” Mr Sarwar said.

“This Government’s incompetence has consequences.

“We cannot wait for more families to be made homeless before this SNP Government takes responsibility for the crisis it created.”

Referencing the homelessness figures, Ms Robison told the chamber: “We are taking action – that’s why we have a housing plan of £3.5 billion of investment over the course of this Parliament to deliver 110,000 new homes by 2032.

“It’s why, of course, we have in Scotland, the strongest rights across the UK for people experiencing homelessness.

“We will continue to invest in housing and invest in tackling homelessness.”

Two city councils – Glasgow and Edinburgh – have declared housing emergencies, while Argyll and Bute made the alert in June.