Bring back dedicated disabled minister role, say charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bring back dedicated disabled minister role, say charities

By Press Association
The new minister for disabled people will have a continued focus on social mobility, she said (David Jones/PA)
The new minister for disabled people will have a continued focus on social mobility, she said (David Jones/PA)

A dedicated ministerial position for disabled people must be reinstated, charities said as they accused the Government of “downgrading” the role.

Mims Davies said she is “honoured” to have been given the role as minister for disabled people, health and work, but confirmed she will have a “continued focus on social mobility”.

She was appointed minister for social mobility, youth and progression last year.

Organisations in the disability sector said it should not be the case that a minister focusing on issues affecting them should also be “juggling other responsibilities”, and called for a dedicated minister of state position to be reinstated.

The previous minister for disabled people, Tom Pursglove, was made minister for legal migration earlier this month.

Downing Street on Thursday rejected a suggestion that the move to make two ministers responsible for migration but no one solely for disabilities amounted to “downgrading” the role of minister for disabled people.

Following Robert Jenrick’s resignation as immigration minister over the Government’s Rwanda plan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak split ministerial responsibility for legal and illegal migration.

Alongside Mr Pursglove as minister of state for legal migration and the border, Michael Tomlinson – who was previously solicitor general – is minister of state for countering illegal migration.

Disability groups had voiced concerns over how long the minister for disabled people role might be left vacant and have reacted with outrage at not having a minister dedicated solely to that role.

A No 10 spokesman rejected suggestions this was a “downgrading” of the role and, when pressed on the fact the minister will not be dedicated solely to disability issues, he said: “What you will continue to see is a Government showing strong support for disabled people and for disabled issues.”

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, who chairs the women and equalities committee, said the move “sends entirely the wrong message when it’s clear disabled people want more influence over the strategies, action plans, and policies affecting them” and said it would “do nothing to stop disabled people feeling further disempowered”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Davies pledged to “work as hard as I can to ensure disabled people’s voices are heard loud and clear”.

She added that she would “continue to champion opportunities, progression & life chances with my new portfolio”, and would have a “continued focus on social mobility – both reflecting the voice & needs of young people in DWP & all across Govt”.

Disability charity Sense said the job of minister for disabled people is “a vital role in Government to ensure disabled people’s interests are represented” and insisted it should not be taken on by someone who is “already juggling other responsibilities”.

Disability equality charity Scope said: “Disabled people have been waiting a week for an announcement on who will have responsibility for disability in Government. And now we’re seeing a downgrading of the role.

“We’d urge the Government to reinstate the dedicated Minister of State position, to reflect the need for the UK’s 16 million disabled people to be treated as a priority.

“We need full-time leadership of disability strategy in Government, to make sure policy doesn’t leave disabled people disadvantaged.”

The National Autistic Society called for clarity on the remit of the role, adding: “It needs to be clear about why a more junior ministerial role is sufficient to tackle the inequalities disabled people face.”

The organisation added: “The uncertainty of the last week has caused understandable anger and upset for autistic people and the Government will need to act quickly to put that right.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Minister Davies will build upon this Government’s track record of supporting disabled people, having delivered millions of cost-of-living payments and helping over one million more disabled people into work five years earlier than planned.

“The Minister will help ensure there is always a strong safety net for the most vulnerable in our society, while tearing down barriers so that every disabled person can realise their potential and thrive.”