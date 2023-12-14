Mary Earps given honorary degree for services to sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mary Earps given honorary degree for services to sport

By Press Association
Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps receives an honorary degree from Loughborough University (Joe Giddens/PA)
Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps receives an honorary degree from Loughborough University (Joe Giddens/PA)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been awarded an honorary doctorate at her alma mater.

The 30-year-old said she was “proud” to be part of a growth in women’s football and said she hoped that future generations would benefit even further as she was awarded for her contribution to sport.

The Lioness said it was “pretty incredible” to receive the honorary degree from Loughborough University.

Mary Earps
Mary Earps said she was ‘thankful’ for the honorary degree for her contributions to sport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Accepting the award, the England and Manchester United player described her time at the university – where she gained a degree in information management and business studies in 2016 – as “manic” and said she did not expect life to be “a lot more manic later down the line”.

“To be awarded an honorary doctorate is pretty incredible,” Earps said.

“It’s even more special to come back to where I studied and gained a degree in 2016. Life at Loughborough back then was what I thought was manic, little did I know life was going to get a lot more manic later down the line.

“It’s great to be part of the growth of women’s football. Many people have come before us and we’ve stood on their shoulders and benefited from that. Hopefully, future generations will equally benefit from what we’ve achieved in this time.

“I know being here today is not something everyone gets to do and I’m thankful to be awarded this honorary degree for my contributions to sport.”

Mary Earps honorary degree
Earps received the honorary degree at her former university (Joe Giddens/PA)

Earps made her full international debut a year after graduating from the university, which is well known for its sporting achievements.

She helped the Lionesses achieve European glory in 2022 when the team won the Uefa Women’s European Championships.

The squad narrowly missed out on World Cup glory this year when they were knocked out in the final, but Earps was named the best goalkeeper at the tournament and awarded the Golden Glove accolade.

She was voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2023 and has been nominated for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which will be announced next week.

Mary Earps honorary degree
Loughborough University said Earps’ contribution to women’s football has been ‘nothing short of extraordinary’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Earps was made a “Doctor of the University” at Loughborough’s winter graduation service on Thursday.

Professor Nick Jennings, vice-chancellor and president of Loughborough University, said: “Mary’s contribution to women’s football has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“She consistently performs brilliantly at the very highest level, inspiring both peers and future generations.

“Loughborough is an institution that is synonymous with sporting excellence and alumna such as Mary make us incredibly proud.

“We’re delighted to award Mary an honorary degree as we look forward to her achieving yet more greatness on the global stage.”