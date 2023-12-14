Rise in number of students cheating, using phones or being disruptive in exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rise in number of students cheating, using phones or being disruptive in exams

By Press Association
The 2023 cases involved 4,665 individual pupils (David Jones/PA)
The 2023 cases involved 4,665 individual pupils (David Jones/PA)

New figures have revealed the number of students cheating, using phones or being disruptive during exams in England.

Data from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) show a rise in “malpractice cases” during GCSEs, AS and A-level examinations in England 2023 compared to 2022.

The exams regulator said that in 2023, 4,895 cases of malpractice included students, up from 4,105 in 2022.

The 2023 cases involved 4,665 individual pupils.

There were no exams in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But before the crisis hit, regulators had recorded 2,950 cases of malpractice among students in 2019 and 2,635 in 2018, suggesting a significant rise once exams resumed.

The figures also show a breakdown of the different types of malpractice from plagiarism to disruptive behaviour or having a mobile phone.

Some 6% of cases were due to disruptive behaviours, 2% were due to cheating and 43% of cases were due to mobile phones – with the percentages broadly similar to previous years.

The most common type of penalty issued in 2023 was a loss of marks.

Some 2,215 “cases” lost marks and 1,680 were issued with a warning, while 1,020 were penalised by “loss of aggregation or certification opportunity”.

The figures also show some 220 cases of “staff malpractice” – which could include teachers or exam invigilators – although this is a fall from the previous year when there were 240 cases.

The data show that 21% of the 2023 cases were due to “improper assistance to candidates” with the majority of cases (58%) attributed to “maladministration”.

Commenting on the figures, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “While cases of student malpractice in exams make up a small proportion of overall entries, it is nevertheless worrying that cases have risen significantly compared to last year and compared to pre-pandemic exams.

“This may reflect a wider issue around challenging behaviour which appears to be an increasing problem and is linked to factors such as poor mental health and the pressures of exams.

“It is notable that the most common type of malpractice is the introduction of mobile phones or other communications devices, such as smartwatches, into the exam room.

“Schools and colleges repeatedly warn students that these devices cannot be taken into exam rooms, but it is perhaps a reflection of a society which is addicted to electronic devices that this happens despite all those reminders and warnings.

“This isn’t necessarily an intention to cheat but may be forgetfulness or lack of realisation that just having this type of device with them is against the rules.

“It is really important that all students pay heed to the rules around exams and that if they are experiencing stress and anxiety in the run-up to exams, that they talk to their teachers and seek support.”