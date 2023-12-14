Police chiefs warn over ‘difficult financial decisions’ amid funding shortfalls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chiefs warn over ‘difficult financial decisions’ amid funding shortfalls

By Press Association
Police leaders have hit out at shortfalls in Government funding they claim will leave forces in England and Wales facing ‘difficult financial decisions’ next year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Police leaders have warned that shortfalls in Government funding will leave forces in England and Wales facing “difficult financial decisions” next year.

A 6% increase in cash terms falls short of what is needed to “progress and improve”, chief constables said, while the staff association for more than 145,000 rank-and-file officers branded the package the “worst financial support forces have received in recent years”.

Under the provisional settlement, set out by policing minister Chris Philp on Thursday as a “significant investment”, funding for forces will rise by up to £842.9 million from central government in 2024-25.

This will take overall spending to £18.4 billion, assuming police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in England collect the maximum council tax precept permitted.

Mr Philp said the Home Office was “only able to deliver this substantial funding increase by reprioritising funding from other programmes”.

The department would not confirm which programmes would lose funding but said other budgets would be set out in due course.

Norfolk Constabulary’s Chief Constable Paul Sanford, who leads the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s work on finance, said: “We recognise that a 6% increase in police funding would appear significant given current economic challenges.

“We welcome further investment in policing and understand the challenges faced by Government, but this settlement is short of what forces require to progress and improve our service.

Policing minister Chris Philp
Policing minister Chris Philp (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The settlement does little more than part-fund our most recent pay award and cover additional employer pension contributions. This means that there will continue to be difficult financial decisions for every police force.”

He highlighted figures which emerged earlier this year revealing more than 6,000 officers were filling back-office roles which should be carried out by other staff, meaning “thousands of officers are behind desks when they should be on the streets fighting crime and helping communities”, adding: “The success of policing is dependent on not just officer numbers but staff and volunteers.”

Efforts were being made to “improve productivity” but there “continue to be challenges”, he said, as he called for support from the Government.

“Having greater flexibility over how our workforce budgets are allocated, as well as a capital grant to support investment in new technology, would go a long way to ensuring policing can be as productive, efficient and effective as possible”, he added.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said: “It is extremely disappointing that the Government simply refuses to acknowledge the acute resource crunch our forces are facing and continues to hand out short-term funding arrangements.”

Taking into account the Government’s recruitment drive to hire 20,000 new officers, the federation said the funding announcement is “the worst financial support forces have received in recent years”.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners welcomed the Government announcement, saying it was “good news for policing”.

But the Police Federation’s national chairman Steve Hartshorn said it was “disappointing” that PCCs were “yet again having to choose to take more money from local residents who have already paid for policing in taxes at a time when the cost of living is still biting hard on many, especially the recent energy cost increases”.

Mr Philp said: “Today’s settlement will enable us to keep driving crime down. I want to see a zero-tolerance approach to any form of criminality.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Government will “always support our police”, adding: “Communities deserve a well-funded and equipped force, dedicated to making our country safer.”