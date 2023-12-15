Ministers to draw up pilot scheme to let asylum seekers in Scotland work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers to draw up pilot scheme to let asylum seekers in Scotland work

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is to put forward a pilot scheme that would allow asylum seekers to work (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Scottish Government is to draw up plans for a pilot scheme to allow asylum seekers to work, as a report found such a move could boost the country’s economy by up to £30 million a year.

While policy on asylum is reserved to Westminster, Holyrood ministers are to use research by their Independent Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population to help develop a pilot “within the current devolution settlement”.

The Scottish Government plans to submit proposals for a Scottish Asylum Right to Work scheme to the Home Office for consideration in 2024.

However the UK Government has insisted allowing asylum seekers who have been in the country for less than a year to work would “undermine” its wider economic migration policy “by enabling migrants to bypass work visa rules”.

While the paper from the expert group says the UK policy regarding asylum seekers’ right to work is “highly restrictive”, it adds “this has not always been the case”.

Plans for the pilot scheme will be submitted to the Home Office next year (Yui Mok/PA)

With 5,323 asylum seekers receiving support from local authorities in Scotland as of June 2023, the paper states granting them the right to work could add “£30 million per year on average to the Scottish economy” if they were allowed to take up employment immediately after their arrival.

The report accepts there are “considerable challenges and barriers to successful employment and integration which persist for asylum seekers even where less restrictive policies are in place”, but migration minister Emma Roddick said it also shows how allowing asylum seekers to work could reduce anxiety and improve their wellbeing.

She said: “Scotland provides a welcoming home to many people seeking asylum, with policies underpinned by dignity, respect and compassion.

“This independent report shows how enabling asylum seekers to find work could reduce anxiety and improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people, while supporting Scotland’s economy by helping fill skills shortages and addressing population challenges.

Scottish minister Emma Roddick condemned the UK Government’s policies on immigration and asylum (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As the UK Government continues to pursue repugnant policies on asylum and immigration, we are developing mitigations as far as possible within our devolved powers and budget, including through our New Scots refugee integration strategy.”

While the minister said the Scottish Government would “use this report to design a proposal to work within the current devolution settlement”, she also insisted “only independence would give us power to implement a full Scottish asylum system rooted in respect for human rights”.

Rebecca Kay, chair of the Scottish Government’s Independent Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population, said its work “shows strong international evidence that strict restrictions on the right to work have negative consequences for asylum seekers’ material and emotional wellbeing, and for long-term integration outcomes”.

She added: “We also find substantial evidence of the considerable barriers which people seeking asylum are likely to face on entering the labour force.

“These will require careful consideration by Scottish Government, and deliberate remedy, when designing a pilot proposal.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Asylum seekers can take up jobs on the shortage occupation list if their claim has been outstanding for 12 months or more, through no fault of their own.

“Allowing asylum seekers the right to work sooner would undermine our wider economic migration policy by enabling migrants to bypass work visa rules.”