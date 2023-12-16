Sunak in Rome for illegal migration talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak in Rome for illegal migration talks

By Press Association
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak will hold talks later (Paul Ellis/PA)
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak will hold talks later (Paul Ellis/PA)

Rishi Sunak will hold talks with the leaders of Italy and Albania later during a visit to Rome, where illegal migration is expected to top the agenda.

The Prime Minister will meet Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and Albania’s Edi Rama during the brief Rome trip. Number 10 said that discussions would focus on “joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration and organised crime”.

Mr Sunak, who has developed a strong partnership with Ms Meloni, will also make an appearance at a right-wing political gathering organised by the Italian leader’s party.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also expected to attend the Brothers of Italy’s annual Atreju event, which has been frequented by former Trump ally Steve Bannon and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the past.

Albanian Prime Minister visits UK
The Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama will join a meeting between Mr Sunak and Ms Meloni (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Sunak has sought to win support from European allies to help crack down on illegal migration, with both Albania and Italy seen as key partners.

A returns agreement with Albania has been repeatedly touted by the Government as a key achievement in the broader effort to put a stop to small boats crossings in the Channel.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak was clear that illegal migration is a “shared global challenge and it is important that countries work together to address it”.

The last week in Westminster has been dominated by the Government’s bid to push ahead with plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in a move to curb Channel crossings.

Mr Sunak has indicated he is open to making changes to his Rwanda Bill if they can be backed up by “respectable” legal arguments, as ministers seek to quell dissent among Tory MPs.