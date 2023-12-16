Almost 300 migrants arrive in first Channel crossings in fortnight

Nearly 300 migrants arrived in the UK in the first crossings in the English Channel for a fortnight, latest figures show.

Some 292 people travelled in seven boats on Friday December 15, according to Home Office figures published on Saturday.

The Government last recorded arrivals on December 3, when 118 people entered the country.

Today’s figures bring the total number of people arriving via the English Channel this year to 29,382, compared to 45,195 people recorded last year on this date.

The latest data comes after it was confirmed a migrant died and another was left in a critical condition when a boat sank in the English Channel on Friday.

More than 60 people were on board a boat as it began to deflate around five miles off the northern coast of France in the early hours of the morning, the French coastguard said.

The first group of people were pulled from the water at 1.15am local time (12.15am GMT) in the French-led operation, with a total of 66 rescued and taken to safety within an hour.

In a post on X, Home Secretary James Cleverly described the incident as a “horrific reminder of the people smugglers’ brutality”.

About 25,000 people have been “averted from crossing this year – but we must and will do more”, he said, adding: “My thanks to all those involved in the rescue. Every boat stopped is a potential life saved.”