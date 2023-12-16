School suspensions hit record high last autumn term, study says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

School suspensions hit record high last autumn term, study says

By Press Association
Suspensions reached a record high in last year’s autumn term (Danny Lawson/PA)
Suspensions reached a record high in last year’s autumn term (Danny Lawson/PA)

There was a record high of a quarter of a million suspensions from school in last year’s autumn term, affecting 135,000 pupils, according to new data.

An analysis of Department for Education data by the Centre for Social Justice found that 3,051 young people were permanently excluded over the 2021/22 academic year, with rates nearly back to pre-pandemic heights.

The think tank found that 247,400 suspensions were recorded last autumn, with more than one million days lost to suspensions over the course of the academic year.

The figures were described as “staggering”.

Compiled for Integrated, a coalition of groups working to reduce school exclusions, the Centre for Social Justice study found that outcomes for those permanently excluded was “incredibly poor”.

It found that 4.6% of pupils who finished Key Stage 4 after being removed to a state-funded alternative provision school achieved a grade four or higher in maths and English GCSE.

The report also noted that pupils from some ethnic groups, including Roma, Irish Traveller and black Caribbean, face “disproportionate rates” of school exclusion.

The study found that pupils from a Roma or gypsy background had the highest rate of suspensions, with more than one in four receiving a suspension at some stage in the 2021/22 year.

The think tank said that in 2021/22 pupils eligible for free school meals were five times more likely to be permanently excluded compared with fellow pupils.

Tory MP Andy Carter, who chairs the all-party parliamentary groups on school exclusion, said: “Exclusions have increased since the pandemic lull and suspensions have hit a record high.”

The Warrington South MP said: “As the devastating impact of the pandemic continues to blight our children’s lives, ensuring every child is able to access a high-quality education that meets their educational, social and emotional needs should be the mission of every one of us.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “These staggering figures show that the Conservative Government has taken its eye off the ball after the pandemic, and it should come as no surprise given that Rishi Sunak as chancellor said that the Government had ‘maxed out’ on children’s recovery programmes.

“The Prime Minister’s answer to the growing problems of poor behaviour, the crumbling concrete scandal, the lack of special educational needs provision and historic levels of persistent absence is an ill-thought out reform of A-levels which neither schools, families nor young people want.”