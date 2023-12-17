Labour demand action on ‘forgotten’ student mental health action plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour demand action on ‘forgotten’ student mental health action plan

By Press Association
Labour demanded the Scottish Government ‘start taking real action’ to help students struggling with their mental health (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ministers have been accused of having “forgotten” students who are struggling with mental health problems.

Labour hit out at the Scottish Government over its failure to deliver a student mental health action plan – a commitment which was originally due to be achieved in the spring of 2023.

At that time, a pledge was made that the Government would give an update “as soon as we can”.

With 2023 almost over, Labour mental health spokesperson Paul Sweeney said: “The SNP’s failure to deliver this plan on the timeline they promised seriously calls into question their ability to deliver any competent policies at all.”

In July, the further and higher education minister Graeme Dey had promised there would be action on the issue “later this year”.

Then, in December, the minister said the Government would consult with members of the student mental health and wellbeing working group on its student mental health plan “very shortly”.

With research by the Mental Health Foundation revealing almost two-thirds (64%) of college students in Scotland suffered from low mental well-being, along with almost three-quarters (74%) of university students, Labour demanded action.

Further and higher education minister Graeme Dey said this month that the Government would consult on its student mental health plan ‘very shortly’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Sweeney said: “Far too many students are struggling with poor mental health, but the SNP has forgotten them.”

Speaking about the promised student mental health action plan, the Labour MSP added: “We have been hearing for months now that this is due to be published but the SNP keep kicking the can down the road.

“The mental health crisis facing our universities is too serious to be ignored. The SNP must stop paying lip service to this serious issue and start taking real action to give students the support and care that they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Despite facing the most challenging fiscal environment since devolution, we provided an additional investment of £3.21 million this academic year to support institutions with their student mental health and wellbeing services, which has been welcomed by Colleges Scotland, and have supported institutions to introduce more than 80 extra counsellors to help their students

“The draft student mental health plan will build on these commitments, as well as our ongoing work with colleges and universities to help students to access the support they need. It will be out for consultation shortly.”