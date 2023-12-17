Minister defends Sunak language on migrants after Rome speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister defends Sunak language on migrants after Rome speech

By Press Association
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Rishi Sunak in Rome on Saturday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Rishi Sunak in Rome on Saturday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Rishi Sunak was “absolutely right” to warn that illegal migration could “overwhelm” European states, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.

The Prime Minister used a gathering of Italian conservatives and right-wingers in Rome to issue a stark warning of the threat posed by illegal migration as he suggested that changes to global refugee rules might be needed.

The comments, to members of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, raised questions once again about the type of language used by top Conservatives to describe migrants.

In October, former home secretary Suella Braverman drew criticism after she warned that a “hurricane” of mass migration is coming.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Oliver Dowden defended the Prime Minister.

He said: “I think the Prime Minister is absolutely right to issue this warning, and indeed it’s not just a warning, it’s something that we have seen elsewhere – we have seen the weaponisation of migration, for example, in the conduct of Belarus in relation to Poland, there’s been warnings from Finland in respect of the conduct of Russia.

“There’s a broader point here, which is that we do have to reassure people that we have got control of our borders and we cannot have this unsustainable situation where we’re enriching people smugglers – the worst people on the earth.”

Mr Sunak’s trip to Rome, where he received a warm welcome from Ms Meloni, came in a week in which ministers moved a step forward in efforts to revive the Rwanda scheme, declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Despite speculation of a major rebellion by Tory MPs, the Prime Minister comfortably won a key Commons vote on legislation designed to insulate the scheme from legal challenges.

Mr Dowden echoed other ministers in indicating that the Government could be open to compromise over amendments during the upcoming parliamentary stages.

He said: “We will listen to our colleagues about how we can improve this legislation, of course we will.

“I think this is a good piece of legislation that does the job, which is about ensuring that we control migration.”

Mr Dowden added: “Of course, we don’t rule out amendments and, of course, we will engage with that – that’s what happens with any piece of parliamentary legislation.

“What I would say, though, is that the Prime Minister is a pretty rigorous person, he’s looked through this very carefully, turned it upside down, shaken it around, he’s pretty sure this is the best thing we can get.

“But, of course, if there are other ways of improving it, we’ll be open to doing that.”