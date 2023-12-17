Streeting: We can call on Sir Tony Blair’s advice at any time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Streeting: We can call on Sir Tony Blair’s advice at any time

By Press Association
Reports suggest former prime minister Sir Tony Blair would not consider taking a peerage to support Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet if Labour wins the next general election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Tony Blair’s advice is often called upon by Labour, according to Wes Streeting.

The shadow health secretary laughed off suggestions that he might be disappointed Sir Tony is not seeking to make a comeback to frontline politics with a peerage, although he welcomed tips from the former prime minister.

The Sun reported that Sir Tony would not consider taking a seat in the House of Lords to support Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet if Labour wins the next general election.

It came in response to suggestions that Conservative former prime minister Lord Cameron’s return as Foreign Secretary showed there is a “path to Blair coming back”.

Mr Streeting was asked on Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips how disappointed he is that Sir Tony will not be returning to Parliament.

He laughed before replying: “Look, unlike David Cameron, Tony Blair doesn’t have to return to government to try and rebuild his reputation.

“David Cameron, I think, had a disastrous legacy as prime minister.”

Pressed on whether it would be good to have Sir Tony at the cabinet table, Mr Streeting replied: “We can call on Tony’s advice any time we like, and we often do.

“But it’s no surprise to any of us that he doesn’t fancy returning to the House of Lords and returning to Parliament.”

Sir Tony’s spokeswoman told the Sun about the prospect of a return: “It’s not something he’d consider.”