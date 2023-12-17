Sunak intervened to stop scrapping of helicopter contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak intervened to stop scrapping of helicopter contract

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intervened to stop the scrapping of a contract providing helicopter transport (Ben Stansall/PA)
Rishi Sunak intervened to reverse the scrapping of a contract that provides helicopter transport for him and other senior ministers, it has emerged.

The Ministry of Defence had been expected to end the £40 million helicopter rental contract, after confirming that it wanted to ensure “available funds are prioritised on key areas”.

The decision was taken by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Mr Sunak has faced criticism for his frequent use of helicopters for sometimes short-distance journeys.

But the move, first reported by the Sunday Times, was reversed when Grant Shapps replaced Mr Wallace as Defence Secretary.

Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine
The decision was reversed when Grant Shapps became Defence Secretary (Lucy North/PA)

Writing in an RAF in-house magazine, the leader of the squadron that crews the helicopters said that the Prime Minister had personally intervened to row back on the decision.

Tom Woods wrote in the Northolt Approach: “In Jul 23 the previous SofS for Defence, The Rt Hon Ben Wallace, announced the termination of the RotaryWing Command Support Air Transport (RW CSAT) capability which would cease operating on 30 Sep 23.

“However, in mid-September 23, the new SofS Defence, The Rt Hon Grant Shapps, reversed the decision at the request of the Prime Minister. There was frenetic activity… to rapidly ensure all the key elements required to allow A109 to continue service were in place.”

Mr Sunak’s intervention saw the Ministry of Defence contract temporarily extended, according to the squadron leader.

A Government spokesman said: “All ministerial and senior defence official travel is undertaken using efficient and cost-effective travel arrangements.

“This contract was extended primarily in order to provide travel for the command functions of the Ministry of Defence.

“As a whole, domestic flights within the United Kingdom allow ministers to visit more parts of the United Kingdom in the time available, particularly areas further away from London, and reduce the need for overnight accommodation for ministers and accompanying staff.

“Security considerations are also taken into account.”