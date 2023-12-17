Emergency ban needed on no-fault evictions – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency ban needed on no-fault evictions – Lib Dems

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for an emergency ban on no-fault evictions (Joe Giddens/PA)
An emergency ban should be introduced on no-fault evictions over the Christmas period, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party urged the Government to ban banks repossessing people’s homes over the festive season, as it warned that thousands could face being made homeless in the coming weeks.

It has estimated that 3,500 families face being threatened with homelessness over the Christmas period, with no-fault evictions to blame in the case of hundreds of people.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey said: “Rishi Sunak and his cabinet are totally out of touch with people facing soaring rents and mortgage bills this Christmas.

“Families are having to live with the threat of losing their home looming over them every day over the festive period.

“Renters and homeowners shouldn’t have to face losing their homes through no fault of their own. We need an emergency ban on banks repossessing people’s homes over the Christmas period, and the long-promised ban on no-fault evictions must be brought in now without further delay.

“No-one should be left out in the cold this winter. The Conservative Party have crashed our economy with all their chaos, the British public should not be left to pay the price.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are taking action to ensure people have the help and support they need to stay in their homes – especially at Christmas.

“We are already abolishing section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions through our landmark Renters Reform Bill, investing £1 billion in the Homelessness Prevention Grant to support people at risk of homelessness and 1.6 million low-income households will see their Local Housing Allowance increase by around £800 next year.

“Our Mortgage Charter is also providing extra protections against repossessions as well as making it easier to manage monthly repayments.”