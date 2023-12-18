‘Reagan question’ hangs over Conservatives as 53% say they feel worse off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

‘Reagan question’ hangs over Conservatives as 53% say they feel worse off

By Press Association
Just 15% of people told Ipsos they thought they would be better off if Rishi Sunak won the next election. (Justin Tallis/PA)
Just 15% of people told Ipsos they thought they would be better off if Rishi Sunak won the next election. (Justin Tallis/PA)

More than half the public feels worse off than they did in 2019 amid widespread pessimism about Britain’s economic future, a poll has found.

Some 53% of people told pollster Ipsos they felt worse off now than they did when the Conservatives were re-elected in 2019, including 45% of those who backed the party in that election.

The poll will make for worrying reading for the Prime Minister as the UK heads into an election year, with 51% saying they thought they would be even worse off if Rishi Sunak was re-elected.

Labour Party Conference 2023
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has borrowed a campaigning tactic from Ronald Reagan, asking voters if they feel better off now than when the Conservatives took power (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Keiran Pedley, Ipsos’ director of politics, said: “For all the talk about immigration and Rwanda, it is worth remembering that the so-called ‘Reagan question’ still haunts the Conservative Party as a General Election approaches.”

The “Reagan question” refers to a 1980 campaign speech by then-US presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, who asked voters: “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

The question is regarded as a decisive moment of the 1980 US presidential election, seeing Mr Reagan triumph over incumbent president Jimmy Carter, and Labour has sought to emulate that strategy ahead of the election expected to take place some time in 2024.

At a speech in London in January, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves asked voters if they were “better off than you were 13 years ago” when the Conservatives first took power in 2010, and it is a line she has repeated throughout the year.

The Ipsos poll suggests most people do not feel better off, and many were not reassured by November’s autumn statement.

Keir Starmer at Silverstone Technology Park (Jacob King/PA)
The poll did not provide universal good news for Labour either as only 30% of people said they thought they would be better off if Sir Keir Starmer’s party won the next election (Jacob King/PA)

Some 46% said they were more concerned about the state of public services following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s announcements, while 42% were more concerned about the state of Britain’s economy and 40% were concerned about the state of their personal finances, despite the cut to national insurance.

However, the poll did not provide universal good news for Labour either. Only 30% of people said they thought they would be better off if Sir Keir Starmer’s party won the next election, with 34% saying they thought they would be worse off.

Labour’s numbers have remained fairly steady throughout the year, while the number of people who think they would be better off if Mr Sunak won the next election has fallen to just 15%.

The Ipsos poll surveyed 1,016 British adults between November 24 and 27.