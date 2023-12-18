New schemes announced to boost energy efficiency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New schemes announced to boost energy efficiency

By Press Association
A new local authority retrofit scheme for low-income homes will also open in 2025, backed by £500 million (Yui Mok/PA)
A Government grant scheme to support the installation of heat pumps is set to benefit from another £1.5 billion in funding.

It is among the schemes to be funded from a £6 billion package announced in the 2022 autumn statement for energy efficiency measures.

The funding covers the period 2025 to 2028, with ministers now confirming which new and existing schemes will benefit.

The boiler upgrade scheme in England and Wales, designed to encourage a shift to heat pumps, will benefit, with £1.25 billion also going to a social housing decarbonisation fund.

A new local authority retrofit scheme for low-income homes will also open in 2025, backed by £500 million. A new £400 million energy efficiency grant will also go to households, again from 2025, to fund bigger radiators and better insultation.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “Cutting energy bills is my top priority. Today’s funding will help those who are most in need and keep around a million more families warm during winter.”

Mike Thornton, chief executive at the Energy Saving Trust, welcomed the funding for the schemes.

He said: “We look forward to learning more about the detail including plans for rollout and engagement, as well as how we can help the UK Government to ensure they are as successful as possible in supporting people to get the right measures into their homes.”