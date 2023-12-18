DUP ‘rules out’ any Stormont return before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP ‘rules out’ any Stormont return before Christmas

By Press Association
A DUP source has ruled out returning to the Stormont Executive before Christmas (Liam McBurney/PA)
A DUP source has ruled out returning to the Stormont Executive before Christmas (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has ruled out any prospect of a deal to revive powersharing in Northern Ireland before Christmas, the PA news agency understands.

A source said the process of negotiations to restore the institutions at Stormont is not yet complete.

Representatives from the Northern Ireland political parties are due to reconvene at Hillsborough Castle on Monday afternoon for further talks with the Government on a financial package for the region.

However, the DUP is involved in separate negotiations over its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A party spokesman said: “The DUP is condition-led, not calendar-led.”

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

Party leaders in Northern Ireland have agreed that the current financial offer from the UK Government is not enough.

Northern Ireland’s institutions require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power, but the Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns following the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming on Monday will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.

“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the Government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.

“I look forward to discussing final details with the parties over the coming days.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he ‘will not be intimidated or distracted’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile, a war of words has broken out between the DUP and the rival unionist TUV party after a poster stating “Stop DUP sellout” was erected outside the office of party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Lisburn.

In a social media post, Sir Jeffrey said the poster had been put up “in the middle of the night” by TUV members.

He said: “I will not be intimidated or distracted by such shadowy behaviour any more than similar behaviour I have faced in the past by republicans.”

Chloe Mitchell missing
TUV leader Jim Allister said putting up posters is a form of political activism (Liam McBurney/PA)

TUV leader Jim Allister told the BBC’s The Nolan Show that members of his party were involved in putting up the poster.

He said: “This is a bit of political activism to which there has been a huge over-reaction.

“If there is no sell-out afoot then no-one has anything to worry about.”