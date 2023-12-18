DUP ‘rules out’ any Stormont return before Christmas

The DUP has ruled out any prospect of a deal to revive powersharing in Northern Ireland before Christmas, the PA news agency understands.

A source said the process of negotiations to restore the institutions at Stormont is not yet complete.

Representatives from the Northern Ireland political parties are due to reconvene at Hillsborough Castle on Monday afternoon for further talks with the Government on a financial package for the region.

However, the DUP is involved in separate negotiations over its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A party spokesman said: “The DUP is condition-led, not calendar-led.”

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

Party leaders in Northern Ireland have agreed that the current financial offer from the UK Government is not enough.

Northern Ireland’s institutions require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power, but the Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns following the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming on Monday will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.

“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the Government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.

“I look forward to discussing final details with the parties over the coming days.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he ‘will not be intimidated or distracted’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile, a war of words has broken out between the DUP and the rival unionist TUV party after a poster stating “Stop DUP sellout” was erected outside the office of party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Lisburn.

In a social media post, Sir Jeffrey said the poster had been put up “in the middle of the night” by TUV members.

He said: “I will not be intimidated or distracted by such shadowy behaviour any more than similar behaviour I have faced in the past by republicans.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said putting up posters is a form of political activism (Liam McBurney/PA)

TUV leader Jim Allister told the BBC’s The Nolan Show that members of his party were involved in putting up the poster.

He said: “This is a bit of political activism to which there has been a huge over-reaction.

“If there is no sell-out afoot then no-one has anything to worry about.”