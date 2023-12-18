Renewables sector in Scotland supports 42,000 jobs, report suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables sector in Scotland supports 42,000 jobs, report suggests

By Press Association
The Fraser of Allander Institute estimates that more then 40,000 jobs are involved in renewables (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scotland’s renewables industry supports more than 42,000 jobs, a report has estimated.

Commissioned by Scottish Renewables, the Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) estimated the impact of green energy generation using data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), finding 13,600 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs are directly employed in the industry, accounting for £6.1 billion in turnover.

The renewables sector is not currently defined in the national accounts, meaning the report carries a “moderately large margin of error”, the FAI said: “More robust and timely production of renewables data by the UK and/or Scottish Government would allow for more meaningful between-year and between-technology comparisons of these estimates.”

However, the report also found the number of jobs supported in the supply chain of the sector was much higher, sitting at more than 42,000 FTE, as well as producing output of £10.1 billion and £4.7 billion of gross value added – a measure of worth to the economy.

The report estimated that onshore wind supported the most jobs, with 12,030, followed by 10,120 in offshore wind, 7,220 in renewable heat and 5,605 in hydropower.

Claire Mack, the chief executive of Scottish Renewables, welcomed the news, claiming the sector was the “biggest economic opportunity we have in Scotland”.

“While our members continue to focus on delivering the projects we will need to meet our climate ambitions, as an industry we want to clearly demonstrate how we are benefiting not only Scotland’s, but the UK’s, economies as we transition to a net-zero future,” she added.

“To do this we urgently need much more robust data collection to understand how the renewable energy industry is performing and evolving across the UK.

“The UK and Scottish Governments urgently need to enable better data to be collected on the renewable energy sector that will support transparency and accountability as our industry moves towards reaching its economic and environmental targets as part of a just energy transition.”

Mairi Spowage, the director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said the generation of green energy “will be the foundation of any net-zero economy”, adding: “Our latest report shows the significant contribution that renewables make to Scotland’s economy.

“These opportunities include the potential for technological development, new export markets and prosperity for rural parts of Scotland that may otherwise be left behind in the transition away from fossil fuels.”

But the opportunities presented by renewables, Ms Spowage added, “do not provide prosperity in themselves”.

“As Scotland positions itself as a leader in sustainable development, it is important that Government and industry can collaborate on establishing robust data to assess progress to ensure that Scotland fully leverages its renewable potential.”