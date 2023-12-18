No 10 hopes British buyer can be found for barge that carried Churchill’s body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No 10 hopes British buyer can be found for barge that carried Churchill’s body

By Press Association
The Havengore, bearing the body of Sir Winston Churchill, travelling along the Thames to Festival Pier (PA)
The Havengore, bearing the body of Sir Winston Churchill, travelling along the Thames to Festival Pier (PA)

Rishi Sunak hopes a barge that carried the body of Winston Churchill following his state funeral can be kept in the UK.

The Havengore, first launched in 1956, has been put on sale to international bidders, raising concerns it could be taken overseas and used as a pleasure boat.

The vessel was used to transport Churchill’s body along the Thames following his funeral at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1965.

Winston Churchill’s death anniversary
The Havengore retraced its journey along the Thames in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of Churchill’s funeral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The barge carried the body on the Thames through London from Tower Pier to Festival Pier, before it was transferred to a train to be taken to its final resting place in Bladon, Oxfordshire.

The vessel recreated the journey in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the funeral.

It also played a prominent role in the 2012 Thames celebration to mark the late Queen’s diamond jubilee.

No 10 hopes a British buyer can be found to save the vessel for the nation.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations – Thames Pageant
The Havengore carried members of the royal family during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 (Leon Neal/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “When it comes to preserving our heritage, the Prime Minister strongly believes the history of remarkable British heroes like Churchill should remain in our public spaces and he remains hopeful the vessel can remain in Britain.”

He added: “We will keep a close eye on the progress of the sale and remain hopeful that a UK buyer will step forward.”

The Mail on Sunday reported that Chris Ryland, 75, bought the vessel for £780,000 in 2006, and it is now on sale for £800,000 – down from the £2 million asking price initially suggested by a yacht broker.

He told the newspaper: “I’ve been trying to sell her for 18 months, but I haven’t been able to find a buyer in Britain. It’s got to the point where I’ve had to put her on the international market.”

If the barge is sold overseas, the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest could step in to place a temporary bar on it being taken abroad, to allow more time for a UK buyer to be found.