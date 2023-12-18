WHO chief thanks Ireland for ‘moral leadership’ on Gaza crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WHO chief thanks Ireland for ‘moral leadership’ on Gaza crisis

By Press Association
Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), speaks at the Government Buildings in Dublin (PA)
The head of the World Health Organization has thanked Ireland for its “moral leadership” on the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), made the comments during a visit to Dublin ahead of a pandemic convention.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said that he hoped diplomatic efforts would be made in the coming days and weeks to push for a humanitarian ceasefire after the UK and Germany strengthened their stance.

David Cameron meets Arab and Islamic leaders
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron reportedly wants to pave the way for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’ (PA)

The Financial Times has reported that the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said efforts must be made to “pave the way to a sustainable ceasefire”, and that “the sooner it comes, the better”.

The Taoiseach said that the situation was “beyond critical” and that he and Dr Tedros had concerns that disease would kill more people than bombs in the coming days.

Speaking in Dublin, Dr Tedros said: “We also thank Ireland for its moral leadership on the crisis in Gaza.

“WHO is on the ground doing what we can but we cannot truly protect and promote the health of the people of Gaza without a ceasefire as the Taoiseach underlined.

“Without a ceasefire, there is no peace and without peace, there is no health.”

He added: “In so many places, the absence of health (is) because of the absence of peace, and vice versa. But in our fractured world, health is one of the few ways in which nations from across the geopolitical spectrum can come together to find common ground.”

Mr Varadkar said that there are thousands of people who are going to be denied normal healthcare due to Israel’s bombardment limiting food, water, and medical supplies into the enclave.

“Even in war, people get heart attacks, they have strokes, they get pneumonia, and if they can’t be treated, well then they’ll die of illnesses they otherwise would have survived and of course, particularly for women needing maternity care and even things like C-sections, they become almost impossible in the environment to which doctors are trying to operate in Gaza.

“I also have a particular fear, as does Dr Tedros, about the emergence of disease.

“When water is limited, when water supplies are contaminated, when there’s no sanitation available – we understand it’s one toilet per 350 people at the moment in Gaza – the inevitability is disease, and those diseases can take more lives in the space of a few days than bombs will take in a few weeks.”

In response to moves by the UK and Germany to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Varadkar said he hoped that diplomatic pressure to push for a ceasefire wouldn’t have to wait for an EU summit in the New Year.

The UK and Germany were among the countries that abstained in a recent UN vote calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

“I hope we don’t have to wait until a new council meeting in January or February for that to happen. I really hope that it will happen in the next couple of days or couple of weeks,” he said.

“I do note a growing sense, I believe, from the United States government, that they’re becoming increasingly uncomfortable with what’s happening in Gaza and they have influence that perhaps we don’t have and that will be brought to bear.”