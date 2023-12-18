Sinn Fein attacks ‘lack of leadership’ as DUP rules out deal before Christmas

The Government has been urged to “call time” on its “endless negotiation” with the DUP after the unionist party ruled out a deal to revive Stormont before Christmas.

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy criticised a “lack of leadership” from the DUP as it seems unlikely that powersharing institutions will be resurrected this year.

Earlier the DUP indicated the process of negotiations to restore the institutions at Stormont is not yet complete.

Representatives from the Northern Ireland political parties reconvened at Hillsborough Castle on Monday for more talks with the Government on a financial package for the region.

Arriving at the talks, Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry accused the DUP of “dragging out” the process of negotiations over a return to Stormont.

He said: “Another day, another set of frustrations in what has been a very long 18 months of frustrations for the people of Northern Ireland.

“There is no excuse for the Assembly and Executive not being in place, whether it is today or 18 months ago.

“What the DUP are doing is dragging this process out. There is no excuse for that. The time for decisions has long since passed and we need clarity on what is happening.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has said momentum in the all-party talks has been lost and key players are missing.

He said he does not expect to see a deal done before Christmas.

“None of the decision-makers are going to be in the room today. So you can sense that we have lost momentum that we needed to have,” he said.

“It will be focused purely on finance again, and of course finance linked to the restoration of the executive, and I can’t see anything happening this side of Christmas – that’s not to say it won’t, I just can’t see that happening.”

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy did not attend the talks. Speaking in Newry, he accused the DUP of a “complete lack of leadership”.

“Obviously, the DUP this morning confirmed that they’re going to continue their blockade of the executive, and that is devastating news for people who are on waiting lists, for people who are awaiting fair public sector pay, those standing on cold picket lines, doctors, nurses, teachers, transport workers, civil servants all seeking a fair deal, money that is sitting there ready to be spent in terms of giving people a pay rise before Christmas,” he said.

“The DUP, through a complete lack of leadership, have demonstrated no care for those people whatsoever.

“The opportunity to put this executive back in place has been there for some time now and people have given space to the DUP to try and get their act together to come back and commit to powersharing with the rest of us, and now they have kicked it down the road again for perhaps the seventh or eighth time this year.

“I think it is disgraceful, it’s a complete lack of leadership by Jeffrey Donaldson. We had told the British Government that they needed to bring this to a head, to call an end to this endless negotiation that they have, and now the DUP have played them, and we’re now into another year with this charade that continues to carry on.”

He added: “We are adequately represented at Hillsborough Castle. The DUP can send its entire party leadership up to Hillsborough Castle today, they’re not doing any business with anybody.

“We want to hear the secretary of state say what we’ve been pressing him to for weeks – to call this process to an end, to call time on it, the endless round of negotiations.

“We need to bring this to a head. The DUP needs to decide, they need to start showing leadership.”

A DUP party spokesman said: “The DUP is condition-led, not calendar-led.”

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

Party leaders in Northern Ireland have agreed that the current financial offer from the UK Government is not enough.

Northern Ireland’s institutions require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power, but the Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns following the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming on Monday will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.

“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the Government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.

“I look forward to discussing final details with the parties over the coming days.”