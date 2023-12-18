MPs criticise Jimmy Lai ‘pantomime trial’ as China branded ‘totalitarian’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MPs criticise Jimmy Lai ‘pantomime trial’ as China branded ‘totalitarian’

By Press Association
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been prosecuted under a new national security law (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been prosecuted under a new national security law (Vincent Yu/AP)

Britain has been urged to recognise China as a “totalitarian communist state” as MPs criticised the “pantomime trial” of dissident publisher Jimmy Lai.

The UK Government has condemned the “politically motivated” prosecution of British citizen Mr Lai, 76, under a national security law imposed by China following the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Conservative former minister Tim Loughton, speaking during an urgent question, told the Commons: “This pantomime trial of Jimmy Lai is just the tip of a huge iceberg of the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) industrial abuse of human rights and indifference to international rule of law.

“Today parliaments around the world are expressing their solidarity with Jimmy and the oppressed freedom-loving people of Hong Kong.

He added: “There must be consequences. It’s no good just monitoring human rights sanctions across the globe, she has had years to name some of the legal and other officials of the Chinese government who are absolutely undermining and abusing human rights as we speak.

“When are we going to see action and what is she doing to address the concerns about the continual erosion of the judicial process in Hong Kong and involvement there of British judges as well. We need action not constant warm words.”

Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the UK continues to use sanction tools at “every opportunity where evidence comes to us”.

Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis, who chairs the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament, said: “How many times must a totalitarian communist state behave like a totalitarian communist state before the Government will recognise it as a totalitarian communist state?”

Ms Trevelyan replied: “I don’t quite know how to follow such an articulately put question.”

She said Sir Julian had highlighted “one of the many challenges” for those of us who want to allow other countries to uphold the values of freedom, adding: “We will continue to work with allies and partners to highlight and indeed sanction where we can, and we have the tools to do so (for) those who continue to breach those freedoms.”

Conservative MP Bob Seely (Isle of Wight) also said: “Given everything that has happened in China, including this pitiful show trial, isn’t it now time that the Government of this country develops a coherent, proper, cross-government strategy for dealing with China because it is patently lacking at the moment.”

Ms Trevelyan said the UK had set out that China’s “challenge” to both economic and global security is one they consider to be “right at the heart of the challenges we face”, adding work is ongoing with allies.